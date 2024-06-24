5 trends tipping the power to the retail shopper

The last 12 to 15 years have seen another shift take shape – the increasing supremacy of the shopper.

Driven by the ‘digital revolution’, it is characterised by a profusion of information accessible to anyone at any time.

As a result, retailers and brands are losing control over their messaging, shifting some power away from brands and retailers, and back to the shopper.

This dynamic may impact a retailer, for example some Twitter (X) consumer campaigns against Woolworths and some of its product lines. It may also drive sales unexpectedly.

For example Checkers’ exploitation of the sudden, social media-driven demand for Prime energy drink – itself a product of YouTuber Jake Paul’s popularity.

Suppliers and retailers find themselves having to be ready for these surges in messaging and seemingly random fluctuations in demand as they happen.