Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TDMCHeineken BeveragesNinety9centsMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Loyalty programmes: The move to digital engagement

    By Len Lubbe
    24 Jun 2024
    24 Jun 2024
    Loyalty programmes have been a mainstay of customer retention strategies for hundreds of years. Yes, you read that correctly. The first recorded customer loyalty programme dates back to 1793 when an American merchant handed out copper coins to repeat customers. A far cry from the digital engagement of today where technology has transformed loyalty.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In the 1930s, companies like S&H Green Stamps introduced trading stamps. Customers would collect these based on their purchases and redeem them for different items. It was so popular, that the trading stamp model became part and parcel of customer loyalty for several decades.

    This gave way to what many consider the start of the modern era of loyalty programmes in the early 80s with the launch of frequent flyer programmes.

    It was American Airlines who first introduced this in 1981, offering miles for flights that could be redeemed for future travel. This revolutionised customer loyalty and saw several other industries following suit and providing similar initiatives for their customers.

    Over 50% of MEA consumers in loyalty programmes want freebies - Euromonitor International
    Over 50% of MEA consumers in loyalty programmes want freebies - Euromonitor International

    20 May 2024

    A digital transformation

    Thanks to the internet and the ubiquity of mobile technology, the late 90s and early 2000s resulted in a significant shift in loyalty programmes. The technology now enabled improved data collection and analysis, allowing businesses to understand customer behaviour in far more nuanced ways than were possible previously.

    This marked an exciting period with several innovations being introduced in digital loyalty programmes:

    1. Personalisation: Technology has empowered businesses to tailor loyalty programmes to individual preferences.

      So, by using data analytics and machine learning, businesses can offer personalised rewards and recommendations, enhancing the customer experience and increasing engagement.

    2. Omnichannel integration: Loyalty programmes are no longer confined to physical stores. They integrate across online and offline channels, ensuring a consistent customer experience. Whether shopping in-store, online, or via mobile apps, customers can earn and redeem rewards without issues.

    3. Real-time engagement: Digital platforms enable real-time interaction with customers. Businesses can send instant notifications, updates, and offers based on customer behaviour and preferences. This immediate engagement fosters a stronger connection between the brand and the customer.

    4. Gamification: Incorporating gamification elements into loyalty programmes has proven to be highly effective. By introducing challenges, levels, and rewards, businesses can make the loyalty experience more engaging and fun, driving increased participation.

    5. Social media integration: Social media platforms have become integral to loyalty programmes. Companies can leverage social media to promote their loyalty initiatives, encourage customer participation, and even allow customers to earn rewards through social sharing and engagement.

    Innovations to consider

    With technology continuing to evolve, there are many exciting opportunities to reshape customer loyalty programmes. For example, AI and predictive analytics can further enhance personalisation.

    By analysing large amounts of data at scale, companies can use AI to predict customer needs and preferences. In this way, they can introduce hyper-targeted rewards and make recommendations at an individual level.

    While many have a love-hate relationship with blockchain technology, it can introduce transparency and security to loyalty programmes. In this way points and rewards can be accurately tracked and redeemed to increase customer trust and virtually eliminate the potential for fraud.

    Of course, in South Africa and the rest of the continent, integrating loyalty programmes with mobile wallets can significantly streamline the customer experience.

    Using their digital wallets, consumers can access their rewards and make purchases through their smartphones. This blurs the lines between physical and digital engagement with many retailers around the world already embracing this.

    With many consumers becoming increasingly environmentally conscious, loyalty programmes will introduce more sustainable and ethical rewards.

    For example, companies can offer eco-friendly products, make donations to charitable causes, and launch other socially responsible incentives.

    One thing is certain - loyalty programmes will continue to evolve and become more personalised, integrated into our daily lives, and engaging.

    Read more: loyalty programmes, Rewards programmes, Len Lubbe
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Len Lubbe

    Len Lubbe, CEO at LoyaltyPlus

    Related

    Over 50% of MEA consumers in loyalty programmes want freebies - Euromonitor International
    Over 50% of MEA consumers in loyalty programmes want freebies - Euromonitor International
    20 May 2024
    59% of South Africans shop where they can use loyalty and rewards programmes
    59% of South Africans shop where they can use loyalty and rewards programmes
    6 May 2024
    SA scoops 8 International Loyalty Awards
    SA scoops 8 International Loyalty Awards
    25 Apr 2024
    5 benefits of rewards programmes
    5 benefits of rewards programmes
    24 Apr 2024
    Image source: fizkes –
    How to reward multi-generational teams
    19 Apr 2024
    Navigating the future of customer loyalty
    Navigating the future of customer loyalty
     15 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. The SpendTrend 2024 report, a collaboration between Discovery Bank and Visa analyses credit card spending behaviour to understand consumer spending habits
    SpendTrend 2024: Resilient South Africans adapt to challenging economic conditions
     9 Apr 2024
    Whitepaper reveals 76% of South Africans are using loyalty schemes
    Whitepaper reveals 76% of South Africans are using loyalty schemes
    18 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz