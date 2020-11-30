Clicks opens 750th store

Pharmacy, health and beauty retailer Clicks has opened its 750th store at the Cape Quarter in Green Point, Cape Town.

Vikesh Ramsunder, Clicks Group CEO and staff at the opening of Clicks 750th store at Cape Quarter in Cape Town.

Clicks Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said that the Group was committed to job creation, investment and growth of the South African economy. “Covid-19 has been so disruptive to the economy and people’s lives. I am proud that Clicks continues to invest in South Africa, creating jobs and growing our business in such difficult times,” said Ramsunder.He said that one of the Group’s largest capital investments of R745m had been earmarked for the current financial year, including additional store openings and refurbishments. “In 2016 we were at 500 stores and over the past five years we have significantly grown our retail footprint, with 50% of the population in South Africa now within a 6km radius of a Clicks pharmacy,” he said.Ramsunder attributes the brand’s growth to its customer-centric approach and continued focus on convenience and its ‘you pay less’ promise.“As a value retailer, we’ve stayed true to our heritage and continue to adapt our business to meet the needs of our customers and make them feel good. Value is part of our DNA. ‘You pay less’ as part of our tagline hasn’t changed in 52 years and is just as relevant today as it was 52 years ago,” he said.Clicks ClubCard remained a big driver of growth, along with competitive pricing, differentiated products and strong online sales, notes Ramsunder. “ClubCard remains South Africa’s leading loyalty programme and to retain this position for 25 years demonstrates the resilience of the programme. It’s simple, generous and customers thoroughly enjoy the benefits.”He thanked customers and staff, saying that the opening of the 750th store was testimony to their ongoing commitment and support.