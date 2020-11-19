2020 South African Loyalty Awards winners revealed

The winners of the 2020 South African Loyalty Awards were announced during at the Truth Leaders in Loyalty online summit on Wednesday, 19 November. The awards were developed specifically to celebrate loyalty excellence and innovation.
This was the second year
of the South African Loyalty Awards, which was initiated by Truth, a South African loyalty and CRM consultancy based in Cape Town.
In total, 10 categories were identified and entries were evaluated through a robust judging process by a well-established judging committee, made up of 10 loyalty and CRM professionals from across the globe.
Headline awards
The big headline awards “best programme of the year” are awarded to four major industry sector leaders across retail, financial services, restaurant/QSR and “other” for running the best programme in their sector, with outstanding performance results and overall customer loyalty experience.
Headline awards for “best programme of the year” were awarded to:
Best loyalty programme of the year: Retail – Clicks ClubCard
Best loyalty programme of the year: Financial Services – eBucks
Best loyalty programme of the year: Restaurant/QSR – Kauai
Best loyalty programme of the year: Other – MySchool My Village My Planet
All the above programmes scooped the headline awards for the second year in a row.
Retail sector investment into mobile apps and platforms has been accelerated by the global pandemic...
Leon Coetzer 10 Jul 2020
Additional awards
In addition, other distinct loyalty awards were also presented to recognise loyalty excellence across innovation in technology, community loyalty campaigns and best loyalty marketing campaign, to name a few.
Clicks won three main categories to be the most recognised loyalty brand: Best Programme – Retail, Best Short-Term Loyalty Marketing Campaign and Best Use of Multi-channel Loyalty Engagement.
eBucks and MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet also claimed the award for Best Community or Environmental Initiative/Campaign of the Year.Comarch
won Best Loyalty Technology Vendor of the Year for its work with the Old Mutual Rewards programme.
The judges also wanted to recognise an emerging leader in the loyalty industry. Vodabucks executive head of rewards and loyalty, Mateboho Malope
, was awarded for her contribution to this marketing sector and for her ownership of the recently launched Vodabucks Rewards Programme.
Since its launch, over five million consumers have joined the Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme - which has, in turn, made it the fastest-growing programme of its kind in South Africa...
7 Oct 2020
The 2020 South African Loyalty Awards has highlighted that the South African loyalty industry is thriving in world-class innovation and excellence, competing on the same if not higher playing field of our global peers.
The 2021 Loyalty Awards dates have been set with entries opening on 4 February 2021 and closing 30 June 2021. Winners to be announced in October 2021.View the full Winners’ Report here.