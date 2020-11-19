Sunday Times Top Brands - Heineken retains title as SA's favourite beer

Heineken South Africa is pleased to announce that Heineken® continues its winning streak as South Africa's favourite beer brand, following the beer rising to the top of the beer category of the Sunday Times Top Brands, for a fourth consecutive year in 2020.
“Winning in the beer category of Sunday Times Top Brands for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the love South African beer drinkers have for the brand,” says Lauren Muller, marketing manager for Heineken®. “Like the iconic red star on the green bottle, this win acts as a stamp of approval for their favourite tasting premium beer and we are tremendously proud of this achievement,” adds Muller.
“It also illustrates that South African beer drinkers share a global passion for quality and consistency. In over 190 countries, Heineken® is revered for its consistent quality and crisp taste that has been setting the brand apart for more than 150 years. The premium nature of our beer and its global appeal connects with consumers, especially during moments of joy and entertainment, in particular through our memorable and light-hearted advertising, our sponsorship of the world’s most recognised sporting events, and impactful, and engaging events and experiences,” concludes Muller.
Sunday Times Top Brands Awards is commissioned by Avusa Media and conducted by TNS Research Surveys.
This triumph is Heineken®’s second this year as it was also recently voted as South Africa’s favourite beer brand in the Ask Afrika Icon Brands Survey for 2020/2021, which is one of the largest annual benchmark surveys that measures brand loyalty. More than 25,000 local consumers chose the category winners from over 230 divisions for this year’s survey.About Heineken South Africa:Heineken South Africa is a key player in the beer and cider industry in the country, with an impressive portfolio of brands, including Heineken®, Sol, Desperados, Windhoek, Miller Genuine Draft, Amstel, Strongbow, Fox, Soweto Gold, and Tafel. Heineken South Africa is a joint venture between Heineken N.V. and Namibia Breweries.
