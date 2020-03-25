Shoprite Group to pay frontline workers R102m 'appreciation bonus'

The Shoprite Group has allocated R102m towards a once-off appreciation bonus for its shopfloor and distribution centre employees to thank and support them for their tireless efforts to feed the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows President Ramaphosa’s call on larger businesses, in particular, to take care of their workers during this period and to marshal every resource and their every energy to fight the spread of the virus.The Group comprises a number of retails brands, including supermarkets Shoprite, Checkers and Usave, and is the largest private employer in South Africa.Supermarket employees are at the forefront of serving and safeguarding customers by implementing the Group’s strict hygiene measures while distribution centre employees are key players in the retail supply chain to restock stores as quickly as possible."Our employees are crucial players in the task ahead and the Group wants to thank and reward them for their tireless efforts to stock our shelves with food and other essentials for our 29 million shoppers," said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of The Shoprite Group.“They will be paid the appreciation bonus next Thursday, 2 April 2020. This is one of the many measures we have initiated to support our most vital teams including the supply of free hand sanitizer and expanded leave guidelines to cater for those impacted.”“In addition to this announcement may I once again urge customers to shop responsibly. Current gaps on supermarket shelves will be filled as our warehouses remain well stocked and new stock is arriving regularly. We have also increased orders and are sourcing new and additional suppliers. We are doing everything in our power to ensure our doors will remain open, our stores remain safe and our prices remain low,” Engelbrecht concluded.