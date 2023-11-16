Industries

    Ornico launch webinar: 2nd annual edition of the SA PR Landscape Report

    Issued by Ornico
    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    Ornico, Africa's only full member of the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) and a staunch advocate of the Barcelona Principles, is delighted to host a pivotal online talk and panel discussion on Friday, 24 November 2023, during AMEC's 10th annual "Measurement Month." This global initiative, running throughout November, is designed to educate communication and public relations practitioners on the latest best practices in measuring the effectiveness of their strategies.
    Ornico launch webinar: 2nd annual edition of the SA PR Landscape Report

    The online event, featuring insightful discussions and expert perspectives, including renowned international guests, further features the release of the 2nd annual edition of the SA PR Landscape Report. This comprehensive report aims to uncover how South African PR practitioners measure and evaluate their strategies, showcasing the evolution of best PR measurement and evaluation practices in the South African communications landscape.

    AMEC, known for launching and adopting The Barcelona Principles in 2010, continuously refines its framework for best practices in PR measurement. The latest iteration, Barcelona Principles 3.0, was introduced in 2020.

    Join us on a compelling journey of exploration into the ever-changing measurement and evaluation landscape of public relations and communications in South Africa.

    RSVP and invite your colleagues to this major event!

    Date and time:

    Friday, 24 November 2023, 10:00 (GMT+2)

    Venue:

    Online webinar: Mastering Measurement: Shifting the Focus to SMART Goals and Better Metrics

    Please register here:

    https://www.quicket.co.za/events/239807-the-sa-pr-measurement-landscape-report-2023/#/

    Speakers:

    Research Findings: Dr Tersia Landsberg (strategic communications specialist, PhD)

    Moderator: CEO Ornico, Oresti Patricios

    Panel:

    • Richard Bagnall (co-managing partner of CARMA, chair of AMEC 2016-2022)
    • Nicholas Leong (DHL Group)
    • Gopolang Peme (communications manager, Rand Mutual)

    Event attendance offers:

    Access to a free downloadable version of the report

    Expert discussions and valuable insights from industry leaders

    Networking opportunities with marketing, PR, media, and advertising leaders

    A deeper understanding of the public relations and communication measurement landscape to adapt your strategies for success

    Throughout November, communicators are encouraged to follow #AMECMM on social media, engaging with thousands of global colleagues dedicated to enhancing the public relations and communication industry.

    Ornico
    Ornico provides brand, media and reputational intelligence and research to provide an independent view of brand performance. Gain the competitive edge by making strategic marketing and communications decisions to outsmart the competition.

