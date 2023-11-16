Ornico launch webinar: 2nd annual edition of the SA PR Landscape Report

The online event, featuring insightful discussions and expert perspectives, including renowned international guests, further features the release of the 2nd annual edition of the SA PR Landscape Report. This comprehensive report aims to uncover how South African PR practitioners measure and evaluate their strategies, showcasing the evolution of best PR measurement and evaluation practices in the South African communications landscape.
AMEC, known for launching and adopting The Barcelona Principles in 2010, continuously refines its framework for best practices in PR measurement. The latest iteration, Barcelona Principles 3.0, was introduced in 2020.
Join us on a compelling journey of exploration into the ever-changing measurement and evaluation landscape of public relations and communications in South Africa.
RSVP
Friday, 24 November 2023, 10:00 (GMT+2)
Online webinar: Mastering Measurement: Shifting the Focus to SMART Goals and Better Metrics
Research Findings: Dr Tersia Landsberg (strategic communications specialist, PhD)
Moderator: CEO Ornico, Oresti Patricios
Event attendance offers:
Access to a free downloadable version of the report
Expert discussions and valuable insights from industry leaders
Networking opportunities with marketing, PR, media, and advertising leaders
A deeper understanding of the public relations and communication measurement landscape to adapt your strategies for success
Throughout November, communicators are encouraged to follow #AMECMM on social media, engaging with thousands of global colleagues dedicated to enhancing the public relations and communication industry.