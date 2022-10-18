10 tips for better client-agency relationships

Therefore it is heartening to see that many organisations regard their relationships with their agencies as ever more important; indeed, we’re seeing our client relationships being measured more and more, in some kind of way.
Over the past 17 years I have experienced the good, the bad and the ugly – and the fabulous – in client relationships and come to clearly grasp what it takes to get the best out of an agency and client working together.
Here is a list of my top 10 guidelines and processes for a winning relationship with your agency.