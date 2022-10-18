10 tips for better client-agency relationships

Call it "chemistry", or "electricity", or "trust". What's undeniable is that a good relationship between an agency and a client is the only way to build value and do great work together.

Therefore it is heartening to see that many organisations regard their relationships with their agencies as ever more important; indeed, we’re seeing our client relationships being measured more and more, in some kind of way.

Over the past 17 years I have experienced the good, the bad and the ugly – and the fabulous – in client relationships and come to clearly grasp what it takes to get the best out of an agency and client working together.

Top 10 tips

Here is a list of my top 10 guidelines and processes for a winning relationship with your agency.