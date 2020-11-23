SA retail brands offer deals for Black Friday 2020

Covid-19 has interrupted regular business activities in 2020, and that includes the biggest shopping event on South Africa's retail calendar.

Game and Makro

Takealot

Pick n Pay

Shoprite and Checkers

TFG

Superbalist

Adidas

Puma

Dis-Chem

Faithful to Nature

OneDayOnly

Cash Crusaders

Teljoy

Black Friday this year has evolved into somewhat of a ‘Black November’, with many retailers opting to scatter deals throughout the month and also expand the selection of merchandise available to shop online to prevent the overcrowding in stores that accompanies the sale event each year.Below is a roundup of Black Friday activity from some of SA’s most prominent retail brands.Game and Makro are running online and in-store Black Friday specials from 2 to 29 November, with new deals announced each week which are valid for that week only. Game will also run Cyber Monday deals on Monday 30 November, however these will run exclusively online.Makro’s delivery fee is capped at R90 for all orders (excluding extended range items and commercial orders), while same-day delivery on grocery and liquor orders is available through the One Cart app.Game’s delivery fee is also capped at R90, with the exception of additional large items added to an order which will carry a R70 surcharge per item, per order. Game’s partnership with Uber Eats has been expanded for the month to include small electronics and home office essentials.Takealot.com is extending its annual Blue Dot Sale from five days to the entire month of November. In the lead up to the Blue Dot Sale, which kicks off at one-minute past midnight on Black Friday, 27 November, the online retailer is offering three extra weeks of Blue Dot Countdown deals.A range of new deals will be released throughout the Black Friday weekend as well as on Cyber Monday (1 December) and Takealot Tuesday (2 December) with up to 50% off thousands of items. Takealot will also be giving shoppers exclusive early access to some of its Black Friday deals from 23 to 26 November. Over 200 fresh new deals will be released daily exclusively on the Takealot App.Pick n Pay has launched its Black Friday deals, which will run over two weeks. This follows the online-only deals the retailer launched on 13 November. Customers can expect up to 50% off hundreds of products – including groceries and appliances – over the next two weeks, with new deals launching daily in all Pick n Pay stores nationwide and online. Black Friday deals are only available to online customers in Gauteng and the Western Cape.Daily new deal alerts will be sent to Smart Shoppers via email and SMS as they break, and to customers who signed up for Black Friday alerts. Pick n Pay’s official on-demand grocery and liquor delivery app, Bottles, will also load new Black Friday deals every day for delivery nationwide within as little as one hour.Pick n Pay Clothing is also offering Black Friday deals and customers can expect savings across all the ranges. These will be available in standalone stores, in supermarkets with clothing sections, and through the dedicated PnP Clothing online shop for home delivery.Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are this year offering early Black Friday deals and discounts of up to 50% on everyday essentials. Deals will also be available for longer to help prevent overcrowding.Deals will be offered on selected groceries, electronics, small appliances and more. The first batch of early Black Friday deals are available at Shoprite, Checkers and Checkers Hyper on the following days:Shoprite: early Black Friday deals valid from 20 – 22 November 2020;Checkers: early Black Friday deals: valid from 23 – 24 November 2020;Checkers Hyper: valid from 23 – 27 November 2020.Shoprite and Checkers will release more Black Friday deals in due course, and Xtra Savings members will be notified of Black Friday deals first, with some deals available exclusively to members.Extended Black Friday deals will be available across the TFG retail group, which includes 20 online sites; multiple brands across fashion, tech, sports, homeware and jewellery; and over 3,000 outlets. The first brand promos started on 16 November and the final brand promotion will end on 6 December.Since Black Friday deals vary per brand, customers can keep track of all the offers on myTFGworld - which gives customers the shortlist of deals from the multiple brands in one checkout. Free delivery on orders over R500 and free click & collect in-stores across all TFG brands.Superbalist will run a Black Friday Showdown, comprising six days of deals from 25 to 30 November.Adidas is running its Black Friday sale from Tuesday, 24 November to Monday, 30 November, with discounts of up to 50% on adidas.co.za and in Adidas stores countrywide.In addition to the extended Black Friday sale period, if shoppers sign up for early access, they’ll get to shop the Black Friday specials on Monday, 23 November, ahead of the official sale period.Puma South Africa is offering up to 60% off apparel, footwear and accessories during its extended Black Friday sale.Shoppers can get up to 60% off at Puma.com and 50% off at Puma Stores and Puma Select from Monday, 23 November until Sunday, 29 November and take 60% off marked gear at Puma factory store outlets from Friday, 27 November to Sunday, 29 November.Dis-Chem’s 7-day Black Friday campaign offers customers discounts from Monday, 23 November to Sunday, 29 November, both in-store and online. Benefit members will be the first to be notified of deals via Dis-Chem’s newsletter.The retailer has expanded the range of Black Friday goods on promotion this year. At the Black Friday Pharmacy store, apart from cosmetics, fragrances, beauty, health, nutrition and FMCG products, for the first time Dis-Chem will be including in-store pharmacy and medical specials on items such as wheelchairs, electric wheelchair scooters, walking sticks, walkers, blood pressure monitors and glucose test strips. Also on offer will be baby products ranging from strollers, nappies and wipes.Faithful to Nature's Black5Day deals are on offer between Monday, 23 November and Friday, 27 November, with discounts across, beauty & body, health, home & lifestyle and food & pantry. A percentage of the profit made from all Black Friday sales goes to the Endangered Wildlife Trust.OneDayOnly.co.za will be running special deals on selected products in the week running up to Black Friday, with discounts increasing in value each day, culminating in its unique 100% off deals on Black Friday itself.The 100% off deals will be dropped at random times throughout the day - announced on the OneDayOnly site, the app and on social media channels. Savvy shoppers will be able to get their hands on free products from the likes of Samsung, Karcher, DJI drones, Helly Hansen, Freddy Jeans, Romoss, Ginologist, Smeg, Ugg, Weber, Sistema, Revlon and more.Cash Crusaders will run a series of specials across its New Goods division, comprising the appliance, audio visual, car audio, cellular, computer, gaming, hardware and musical instruments product ranges. These Black Friday promotions will be available from 27 November to 29 November only.Rent-to-own provider Teljoy is offering Black Friday promotions from 2 November to 29 November across categories including furniture, home appliances and electronics. Shoppers are encouraged to sign-up to the Teljoy Black Friday mailer on its website to keep abreast of the latest deals.