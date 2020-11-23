Uber Pass launches in South Africa

To help the ever-changing buying behaviour of South Africans during the coronavirus pandemic, Uber has launched Uber Pass - a monthly plan which unlocks savings across Uber and Eats, making South Africa the first market in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Uber Pass is live nationwide for customers in cities like Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg, Cape Town, East London and Durban. This monthly plan unlocks savings on Uber rides, Eats delivery, and grocery order through an all-in-one bundle of benefits."Whether you’re a parent juggling hungry mouths at home, or a commuter heading back to the office, the world in which you use Uber has evolved in rapid and unprecedented ways. As part of our response, we’ve doubled down on ensuring access to your everyday needs remains seamless as ever."Wherever you need to go - and for all the meals in between - we’re committed to helping you save time, stay within budget, and unlock more flexibility on our platform," explains Frans Hiemstra, general manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa.Uber Eats has also debuted its new user interface this month, introducing several new categories outside of food delivery. App short-cuts give users instant access to a variety of merchants including cuisine, toiletries, butchers, pet supplies and other daily essentials. Group ordering is also set to be inaugurated later this year, which will allow users to order from multiple restaurants in one single order."We’re always looking at ways we can improve the lives of South Africans by offering solutions that work for their everyday needs. Uber is about developing technology to be more and do more, bringing the convenience, affordability and reliability synonymous with the app to as many people as possible," concludes Hiemstra.