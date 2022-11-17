Geared and ready to innovate

Expertly designed packaging that meets your and your environment's needs.

At Mpact Plastics, we expertly design packaging that optimises innovation, environmental benefit, performance and product-material ratio whilst being fully compliant to sustainable design principles.

Our team drives innovation using state-of-the-art computer-aided design and model-building technology to ensure that all requirements are met before packaging arrives on the retail shelf. We constantly evaluate the balance between customer requirements and Reduction, Reuse and Recycling.

Our lifecycle approach focuses on brand positioning, design requirements, environmental considerations, filling line requirements, costs, supply chain requirements, shelf life, product preservation and EPR parameters.

Our process includes digital sketching and editing that allows for immediate, onscreen industrial designs that enables us to meet deadlines whilst highlighting design features and benefits.

By converting our digital sketches to 3D models we can offer photo-realistic renders and share product specifications such as form, weight, stacking configurations, volume validation and accurate pre-investment product visuals to fast track decision making and bringing a new product to life.

In preparing for sampling, our technology allows us to assess the product performance in a real-world situation. We mitigate risk by assessing factors such as top load limits, stress concentrations, vacuum pressure resistance, and drop test simulations.

Samples for marketing purposes can be decorated in a variety of options such as sleeving, painted or labelled. A tailored sampling solution, with additional sampling options for limited line trials, is an extended capability offered by the Mpact Design Centre.

