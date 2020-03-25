Howard Audio offers uninterrupted workflow during Covid-19 lockdown

Howard Audio would like to extend our best wishes to all our clients and friends as South Africa prepares to lockdown for the next 21 days. Let's all stand united at this crucial time.

For the past week Howard Audio has been preparing to be able to work remotely from home. Using numerous remote access software such as Skype, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Source Connect both Adam Howard and our senior engineer Paul Theodorou will be fully set up to handle any session - from final mix, music searches and music composition. We have contacted a large number of voice-overs and musicians who are able to record from their home studios. In a nutshell, we can compose music, record musicians, record voice overs and deliver projects just like we were in studio - we just won’t be :)We are also completely aligned with MOI Content, being able to work on legacy projects and are completely set up to receive and deliver to MOI, meaning our workflow is uninterrupted in this time of lockdown.As people go into self-isolation, they will spend their time in front of their screens, on phone, laptops and TVs meaning that the need for good quality content is more important than ever before and for the next 21 days content creators will be at the frontline keeping people entertained and informed.MOI Content will continue as normal, while working remotely they will be able to offer the same quality service and expertise. Below is a full list of our services on offer while the country is in lockdown.Howard Audio and MOI Content Lockdown Services:Wishing you and your loved ones all the very best for the next few weeks.Stay safe and healthy.