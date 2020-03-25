Red & Yellow's new education event goes digital and for free

The world is facing a pandemic and everyone's had to adapt. Red & Yellow's purpose has always been to change the world through education - the world needs this now more than ever before. As such, Gearing Schools for The Unpredictable Future will be streamed, online, for all to "attend". The event will take place on 8 April, 3.30 - 5.45pm.





click to enlarge Powered by the Capitec Foundation, Red & Yellow and their expert panel will be interrogating how to work within the existing SA high school curriculum to truly prepare the next-gen workforce with the appropriate digital and future-focused skills.



The first speaker is Bruce Probyn, known for his charismatic and empathetic leadership style. With 26 years as a school principal, and seven years heading up The Principals Academy as Head Coach, Bruce is focused on mentoring for change.



Followed by CEO of Heavy Chef, Fred Roed. Fred is super-smart, funny, and fearless when it comes to fighting for things that really matter — education being top of his list. After founding a successful digital agency, he turned his full attention to a different project. Heavy Chef is a learning platform for entrepreneurs, focused on engineering regular learning, leadership and tech experiences in a variety of formats.



The third speaker is Mari Lategan, Executive Marketing and Communications at Curro Holdings. She has an impressive track-record in the media industry, including Publisher of the Women’s Magazine Division at Media24, and Founder of In Context, a strategic business and communications consultancy.



Last but not least is business leader, entrepreneur and international expert on youth entrepreneurship and social innovation, Ian Calvert. His talk, Future-proofing our youth: balancing technology with humanity, is based on 32 years of experience and his passion to build purpose-driven entrepreneurs, equipped with the capacity and resilience to achieve their full potential in this unpredictable future.



If you’re a principal, teacher, guidance counsellor or are in any way interested in education, don’t miss this event.



Simply visit:

If you have any queries or would like to get in touch, please contact Nikki at

az.oc.wolleydnader@lams.ikkin



Get in touch with us

www.redandyellow.co.za

@RedandYellowEd



ABOUT RED & YELLOW



Red & Yellow has been teaching business leaders to think creatively since 1994. The school was founded by legends of the creative industry and is now run by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and business leaders who bring their hands-on experience to ensure that students - on campus, online or on corporate training programmes - receive the most relevant education for the 21 st Century. Red & Yellow’s mission is to equip students with the commercial logic, human skills and creative magic to set individuals and organisations apart.



