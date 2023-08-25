Industries

FMCG Company news South Africa

Switch Energy Drink introduces 3 exciting new flavours

25 Aug 2023
Issued by: Switch Energy Drink
Leading Energy Drink brand expands offerings with limited-edition summer flavours. Switch Energy Drink is the largest energy drink brand within South Africa. It is renowned for its award-winning flavours, product extensions, and its esteemed partnership with the Springboks. Our deep-rooted heritage forms the foundation of our presence in the market. As a proudly South African brand, we have revolutionised the energy drink sector by challenging and altering industry norms.
Switch Energy Drink introduces 3 exciting new flavours

Switch Energy Drink, South Africa's leading energy drink brand, is delighted to announce the launch of three captivating new flavours, set to invigorate taste buds and energise consumers as they gear up for the sun-soaked summer months. These exciting additions not only mark a further step in the brand's commitment to innovation but also promise a burst of refreshing energy with every sip.

The three new limited-edition flavours - Sour Worms, Naartjie & Grape, and Kiwi, Mango & Strawberry – have been carefully crafted to capture the essence of summer while providing the rejuvenating boost that Switch Energy Drink is renowned for. These dynamic flavours are tailored to appeal to a wide range of taste preferences, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Among the newly introduced flavours, Naartjie & Grape holds a special place as it has already earned its stripes as the brand’s top selling Switch up Sports drink flavour.

The overwhelmingly positive response from consumers encouraged the brand to incorporate this winning combination into its energy range, allowing fans to enjoy the fusion of these two vibrant tastes in a high-energy format.

The introduction of these new flavours further cements the brand's commitment to staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving beverage landscape. By continually pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues, Switch Energy Drink ensures its relevance in this competitive category, offering consumers a refreshing experience like no other.

"We are thrilled to unveil these exciting new flavours just in time for the summer season," said Zhuraan Glade, head of marketing at Switch Energy Drink. "Each of these variants represents our dedication to capturing the spirit of summer and providing our customers with a diverse range of options to suit their preferences. As we expand our product line, these new flavours exemplify our unwavering dedication to innovation, and we are thrilled to offer our loyal patrons an opportunity to relish the flavours of the season in every sip.”

Switch Energy Drink
#SwitchEnergy contains essential vitamins and provides a boost of energy with a crisp refreshing taste.

