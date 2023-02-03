Bernini launches a new glow in town

Bernini expands its Sparkling Spritzer range made from wine into sophisticated 500ml cans.

Bernini is South Africa’s only ‘Sparkling Spritzer’ RTD that is made from real wine. This premium range includes the Classic ‘white’ variant, with muscat flavours, the Blush ‘rose’ variant, with floral flavours, and the latest addition of the Amber ‘orange rose style’ variant with tropical flavours. The Bernini range is both fun and sophisticated and brings the world of wine spritzers to SA Glowgetters as the easy, convenient, and preferred choice for any occasion.

Bernini knows what Glowgetters want, and with a focus on liquid quality with locally sourced grape wine, premium packaging with an easy open ring-pull closure on the new bottle, and the perfect pack sizes to deliver real value at a time when SA needs it most. Bernini introduces the increasingly popular 500ml can for all three RTD variants made from real wine. Suitable for any occasion with the squad, from summer picnics, poolside get togethers, brunches and lunches, sunset drinks, and elegant dinners. The perfect serve for the Bernini range is ice cold in a sparkling flute glass for an elegant and sophisticated occasion.

“Glowgetters know that the perfect Sparkling Spritzer occasion with your squad is not complete without a pairing. Bernini introduces a campaign in February 2023 to bring to life easy pairings to suit the Classic, Blush and Amber variants. Collaborating with local lifestyle influencers and Bernini consumers to share party starters, pool side spritzers, popsicle recipes, frozen grape inspiration, and the perfect picnic boards to pair with the Bernini range of Sparkling Spritzers made from real wine.’’ says marketing manager, Paigon Prince from Bernini.

Bernini Real Sparkling Spritzer Made from Wine is available in a premium range of Blush, Classic, and Amber variants in 275ml bottles, 300ml cans – and now 500ml cans, and available at all leading retail outlets and liquor stores.

#WeAreWomen #TheRealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine #GlowResponsibly

Bernini promotes responsible consumption. Alcohol Not for Persons Under 18.

For more information, follow Bernini’s social media channels or go to https://bernini.co.za/.

Instagram: http://instagram.com/BerniniSA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BerniniSA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerniniSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-3MiC3xmjKC7TqSegP3ZQ

About Bernini – Real Sparkling Spritzer Made From Wine

Bernini is the only Real Sparkling Spritzer Made from Wine with flavours. This sparkling grape wine-based Spritzer is for women ready to embrace their potential, with the courage to be true to themselves. Bernini is available in a range of Blush, Classic, and Amber variants in 275ml bottles, 300ml cans, and now 500ml cans. Follow #RealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine on Bernini's socials to find out more.



