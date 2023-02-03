Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellBataBizcommunity.comInsight SurveyMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Bernini launches a new glow in town

3 Feb 2023
Issued by: Distell
Bernini expands its Sparkling Spritzer range made from wine into sophisticated 500ml cans.
Bernini launches a new glow in town

Bernini is South Africa’s only ‘Sparkling Spritzer’ RTD that is made from real wine. This premium range includes the Classic ‘white’ variant, with muscat flavours, the Blush ‘rose’ variant, with floral flavours, and the latest addition of the Amber ‘orange rose style’ variant with tropical flavours. The Bernini range is both fun and sophisticated and brings the world of wine spritzers to SA Glowgetters as the easy, convenient, and preferred choice for any occasion.

Bernini knows what Glowgetters want, and with a focus on liquid quality with locally sourced grape wine, premium packaging with an easy open ring-pull closure on the new bottle, and the perfect pack sizes to deliver real value at a time when SA needs it most. Bernini introduces the increasingly popular 500ml can for all three RTD variants made from real wine. Suitable for any occasion with the squad, from summer picnics, poolside get togethers, brunches and lunches, sunset drinks, and elegant dinners. The perfect serve for the Bernini range is ice cold in a sparkling flute glass for an elegant and sophisticated occasion.

“Glowgetters know that the perfect Sparkling Spritzer occasion with your squad is not complete without a pairing. Bernini introduces a campaign in February 2023 to bring to life easy pairings to suit the Classic, Blush and Amber variants. Collaborating with local lifestyle influencers and Bernini consumers to share party starters, pool side spritzers, popsicle recipes, frozen grape inspiration, and the perfect picnic boards to pair with the Bernini range of Sparkling Spritzers made from real wine.’’ says marketing manager, Paigon Prince from Bernini.

Bernini launches a new glow in town

Bernini Real Sparkling Spritzer Made from Wine is available in a premium range of Blush, Classic, and Amber variants in 275ml bottles, 300ml cans – and now 500ml cans, and available at all leading retail outlets and liquor stores.

#WeAreWomen #TheRealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine #GlowResponsibly

Bernini promotes responsible consumption. Alcohol Not for Persons Under 18.

For more information, follow Bernini’s social media channels or go to https://bernini.co.za/.
Instagram: http://instagram.com/BerniniSA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BerniniSA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerniniSA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4-3MiC3xmjKC7TqSegP3ZQ

Bernini launches a new glow in town

About Bernini – Real Sparkling Spritzer Made From Wine

Bernini is the only Real Sparkling Spritzer Made from Wine with flavours. This sparkling grape wine-based Spritzer is for women ready to embrace their potential, with the courage to be true to themselves. Bernini is available in a range of Blush, Classic, and Amber variants in 275ml bottles, 300ml cans, and now 500ml cans. Follow #RealSparklingSpritzer #MadeFromWine on Bernini's socials to find out more.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: Bernini, Paigon Prince

Related

Bernini: Real sparkling spritzer made from wine, showcases the real, natural potential of SA women
DistellBernini: Real sparkling spritzer made from wine, showcases the real, natural potential of SA women20 Sep 2022
Show up, glow up, and step up your career with Bernini
DistellShow up, glow up, and step up your career with Bernini23 Aug 2022
Bernini's popular Squadcast series returns with a panel of real, natural, sparkling SA women
DistellBernini's popular Squadcast series returns with a panel of real, natural, sparkling SA women14 Jun 2022
Bernini launches #WeAreWomen campaign with brand ambassador Linda Mtoba
DistellBernini launches #WeAreWomen campaign with brand ambassador Linda Mtoba15 Feb 2022
The squad is glowing up! Bernini welcomes Linda Mtoba as 2022 brand ambassador
DistellThe squad is glowing up! Bernini welcomes Linda Mtoba as 2022 brand ambassador17 Dec 2021
Bernini partners with OneVoice South Africa to empower over 1000 women in SA to succeed in the workplace
DistellBernini partners with OneVoice South Africa to empower over 1000 women in SA to succeed in the workplace22 Sep 2021
Bernini steps up female empowerment with a new platform and host for The Squadcast
DistellBernini steps up female empowerment with a new platform and host for The Squadcast6 Aug 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Maharaj, marketing director at Distell, takes us behind Distell's brand campaigns
EXCLUSIVE: Natasha Maharaj, marketing director at Distell, takes us behind Distell's brand campaigns18 Mar 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz