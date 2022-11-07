Industries

    Savanna Premium Cider's new campaign says #SiyavannaSA to all the herds of South Ahh

    7 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    In 2022, we are all finally returning to life as we know it, as we find ourselves back in familiar places with familiar faces. Yes South Ahh, we can herd together again at our favourite watering holes while enjoying our favourite crisp and dry cider, because, after all, #SiyavannaSA.
    Savanna Premium Cider's new campaign says #SiyavannaSA to all the herds of South Ahh

    Savanna Premium Cider continues to give us a unique, crisp and witty perspective on daily life in South Ahh, and highlights that when we socialise, most of us identify as part of our herd or a tribe. The popular cider brand’s latest TVC, Herds, paints a picture of some of the different group identities we experience in South Ahh. There’s the Skhotanes (a group of cool guys in flashy outfits with captivating dance moves) the Moghels, (also known as the ‘IT’ Girls), the Boets (usually quite big in build, users of terms like "yarra boets”, “my brutha” and of course “my Bru”), and the Content-Creating Influencers. The new campaign celebrates these groups with a National Geographic-type narration that colourfully describes several group interactions at a very local South Ahh watering hole.

    "Social circles are becoming a norm again, big or small, in our community – Siyavanna South Africa, we see you all. Our overall brand purpose is to uplift a nation through humour, and this brand campaign is about inclusivity, breaking stereotypes by shining a light on our unique differences and celebrating all the group identities the Rainbow Nation of South Ahh has to offer," says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider. "Savanna Premium Cider, as a brand, has a strong affinity with our South African consumers from all herds and tribes. Our approach is to find funny nuggets in everyday life, but all jokes a cider, #SiyavannaSA.

    Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

    #SiyavannaSA

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – "It's dry, but you can drink it."

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

