Savanna Premium Cider's new campaign says #SiyavannaSA to all the herds of South Ahh

In 2022, we are all finally returning to life as we know it, as we find ourselves back in familiar places with familiar faces. Yes South Ahh, we can herd together again at our favourite watering holes while enjoying our favourite crisp and dry cider, because, after all, #SiyavannaSA.

Savanna Premium Cider continues to give us a unique, crisp and witty perspective on daily life in South Ahh, and highlights that when we socialise, most of us identify as part of our herd or a tribe. The popular cider brand’s latest TVC, Herds, paints a picture of some of the different group identities we experience in South Ahh. There’s the Skhotanes (a group of cool guys in flashy outfits with captivating dance moves) the Moghels, (also known as the ‘IT’ Girls), the Boets (usually quite big in build, users of terms like "yarra boets”, “my brutha” and of course “my Bru”), and the Content-Creating Influencers. The new campaign celebrates these groups with a National Geographic-type narration that colourfully describes several group interactions at a very local South Ahh watering hole.

"Social circles are becoming a norm again, big or small, in our community – Siyavanna South Africa, we see you all. Our overall brand purpose is to uplift a nation through humour, and this brand campaign is about inclusivity, breaking stereotypes by shining a light on our unique differences and celebrating all the group identities the Rainbow Nation of South Ahh has to offer," says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider. "Savanna Premium Cider, as a brand, has a strong affinity with our South African consumers from all herds and tribes. Our approach is to find funny nuggets in everyday life, but all jokes a cider, #SiyavannaSA.

Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

