    SA Brandy Innovation Challenge calls for creative business ideas

    7 Nov 2022
    This year's South African Brandy Innovation Challenge, organised by the South African Brandy Foundation and Winetech, once again calls on creative thinkers to submit their game-changing brandy business ideas.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    In addition to a cash price of R50,000, winners of the challenge will receive mentorship from industry specialists to launch their new brandy brand. Entries close on 25 November 2022.

    A novel and fresh perspective

    To be eligible for the prize, participants are required to enter an innovative product or idea around promoting the category of brandy, with the purpose of contemporising the category. Entries will be judged on not only the innovative idea and packaging, but the entire business plan, which is to include product launch plans, positioning, marketing plans and sales channels.

    “The inaugural event took place last year and the panel of judges were blown away by the ideas contained in 40 entries,” says South African Brandy Foundation director Christelle Reade-Jahn. “We’re looking for pioneering brand ideas that offer novelty and a fresh perspective.”

    Last year's overall winners were Tinashe Nyamudoka and Kumusha Brandy, in the category of new market development; Coetzer Hanekom and Die Mas Kalahari Fynetjie Rosegold brandy, in the category of new intrinsic; and Michelle Coates for the Blend-Your-Own-Brandy kit, in the category for consumer insights.

    Since their triumph at the innovation challenge, Kalahari Fynetjie was successfully launched and appeared on Minki van der Westhuizen’s popular TV show with a cocktail called the Minki Pinki. Both Nyamudoka and Coates were immersed in the intricacies of brandy distilling, blending, and making, and launches of their products are imminent.

    The rules and entry form for the competition are available at www.sabrandy.co.za/innovation-challenge.

