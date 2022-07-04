Burger King joins forces with Good Hope FM's 'Keep Cape Town warm' campaign

Burger King® South Africa has joined forces with Good Hope FM for its blanket and non-perishable food drive campaign. 'Keep Cape Town Warm', by dedicating 26 of its restaurants across the Western Cape as collection points.
In partnership with Community Chest, Good Hope FM launched the campaign at the beginning of June. It has been met by passionate support from Capetonians who have been dropping off blankets and non-perishable food at the Good Hope FM studios in Sea Point, as well as at the 8 outside broadcasts that the station has done to date and making donations both via Snapscan and via the Community Chest website.
Ezelna Jones, marketing executive at Burger King South Africa stated: “As Burger King, we are honoured to be a part of this great initiative that provides life-saving blankets and food to the most vulnerable people. As a brand we have been graced with a lot of support from the community. It is our duty to give back to our people and show gratitude by helping people through the cold winter.
For this Good Hope FM Keep Cape Town warm campaign, we have decided to open our doors in all our 26 restaurants in the Western Cape region, to make room for BK® customers to donate blankets and non-perishable foods in their convenient BK® restaurants to help support this initiative by bringing hope and care to the needy during this cold season of the year. Drop–offs can be made at any Burger King® restaurant in Western Cape during our trading hours Monday to Sunday.”
Burger King South Africa will conclude this drive during an energy-packed Good Hope FM Hit 30 live broadcast from the 3Arts Shopping Centre in Plumstead on the 9th of July, where blankets and non-perishable food can also be dropped off from 9am till 12pm.
“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the support we have received to date,” says Good Hope FM programme manager, Gerard Muller, “With Burger King South Africa and its customers adding their weight to the campaign, we can make an impactful and meaningful difference to those in dire need – not only changing lives for the better, but, very possibly, saving them.”
For more information on Good Hope FM’s Keep Cape Town Warm, visit www.goodhopefm.co.za
. Updates on the progress of the campaign will be aired daily on Good Hope FM.