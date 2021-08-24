FMCG Company news South Africa

#WomensMonth

Turn coffee breaks into beer breaks on National Take a Beer to Work Day

24 Aug 2021
Issued by: Heineken South Africa
Ever wanted to enjoy a cold beer while on the clock? Ever imagined there would be a day solely dedicated to enjoying a beer during a normal workday? Well, no need to imagine any longer, because National Take a Beer to Work Day is happening on 27 August 2021. That's right, whether you are working from home or back at the office, everyone over the age of 18 countrywide is encouraged to enjoy an ice-cold beverage during their lunch break.


National Take a Beer to Work Day was created by the much-loved beer brand Heineken® 0.0, to bring extra fun into the average workday for beer lovers countrywide by enabling them to enjoy an ice-cold one. Heineken® 0.0 is encouraging go-getters countrywide to join in and have a fresh take on life – so, instead of grabbing a coffee, you can grab a beer instead.

National Take a Beer to Work Day will see Heineken® 0.0 provide complimentary Heineken® 0.0 to South Africans on their way to work in and around Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town at various locations, including the Sandton-, Centurion-, Pretoria-, Hatfield- and Rhodesfield Gautrain stations; O.R. Tambo International Airport; Cape Town International Airport; Lanseria Airport; Sandton City mall and a first-ever Heineken® 0.0 drive-through at Rea Vaya Station on Katherine Street, Sandton to truly celebrate this day and spoil beer lovers.

"We wanted to create an exciting day for the beer lovers that wish they could have a cold one during their workday. We want people countrywide to participate and have fun. Heineken® 0.0 is ideal for those moments in life when you want to enjoy a beer, but don't want the alcohol. It is a refreshing alcohol-free lager, which encourages you to drink responsibly while enjoying a beer at any time of day. We want to encourage people to learn more about the benefits of Heineken® 0.0, which allows you to enjoy the great taste and premium quality of Heineken® at any time of day," says Heineken® marketing manager, Lauren Muller.

From “mompreneur” to businessmen, DJ’s and chefs, Heineken® 0.0 can be enjoyed any time of the day, regardless of what your official work title is. Heineken® 0.0 maintains a premium beer taste and is malted with as much precision as its alcoholic equivalent, ensuring that the taste experience is not compromised and that one can still enjoy a great beer.

National #TakeABeerToWorkDay strives to expresses the 'freedom' that Heineken® 0.0 will give to people because with Heineken® 0.0 #NowYouCan.

Days like these don’t come around too often and consumers are encouraged to make the most of it! Join in on the fun by getting an ice-cold Heineken® 0.0 at one of our sampling stations and engaging with us on social media, using the hashtag #TakeABeerToWorkDay and tagging @Heineken_SA (because if enjoying a beer during working hours wasn’t good enough, you also stand a chance to win some epic prizes).

Heineken South Africa
Heineken South Africa is an important player in the South African beer and cider market. We have an exciting portfolio of brands, spearheaded by our global flagship brand Heineken®.
