Heineken SA appoints two new management team members

14 Apr 2021
Issued by: Heineken South Africa
Heineken South Africa has announced the appointment of two new management team members. Joy van Heerden has been appointed to the role of digital and technology director, as of 15 February 2021. After joining the business in January 2019 as the IT manager, Van Heerden introduced a number of initiatives and foundational projects to solidify the IT function within the organisation.
Joy van Heerden
“Her experience spans across the full spectrum of IT service delivery and over the course of the last decade of her career, she has been in strategic, business facing roles including group CIO for Oceana Group and the head of technology for financial crime, compliance and risk at Absa, where she led one of the largest projects in the separation from Barclays. With over 15 years’ experience in FMCG, Van Heerden developed a good understanding of the sales, distribution and marketing functions, which will be vital for her new role in the company and mission to make Heineken the most-connected brewer,” commented Gerrit van Loo, managing director of Heineken South Africa.

Van Heerden replaces Natalie Jantjies, who has taken a decision to step down from her role to pursue career interests outside of Heineken SA.

Heineken South Africa is also announcing another belated appointment, Vinicius Genio de Almeida has joined the local office as the supply chain director and OpCo member. De Almeida was appointed midway through 2020, but as a result of the travel restrictions put in place due to the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, he was only able to travel to and work in South Africa as of the end of 2020.

Vinicius Genio de Almeida
He joined Heineken Brazil in December 2014 as customer service, logistics and planning manager, which saw him developing an end-to-end supply chain, growing sales and operations, as well as improving the customer service function as a key business capability. In Brazil, De Almeida was responsible for managing the end-to-end complexity of 15 breweries, 72 lines and 40 distribution centres. Amongst other qualifications, he holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial and also completed Insead's leadership programme in 2017.

“I am really pleased to have Vinicius join our local team. In his new role, he will be responsible for Heineken South Africa’s end-to-end supply chain, and for embedding digital transformation deep into the operating processes of the business,” add Van Loo.

De Almeida succeeds Guy Duringer, who has been appointed as senior director of customer service at the logistics and planning division at Heineken in Brazil.

“Guy was appointed as our supply chain director during January 2016 and has made a significant contribution to the success of our OpCo. His key achievements at the business include leading the cultural change at the Sedibeng Brewery to an end-to-end performance culture, as well as delivering significant improvements on key metrics such as productivity, water consumption, energy usage and cost savings,” concludes Van Loo.

Empowering the modern workforce: HR trends for 2020 and beyond

Tshepo Yvonne Mosadi, human resources director at Heineken South Africa, provides some HR trends to help managers build a foundation for success in 2021 and beyond...

Issued by Heineken South Africa 8 Dec 2020


About Heineken South Africa:

Heineken South Africa is a key player in the beer and cider industry in the country, with an impressive portfolio of brands, including Heineken®, Sol, Windhoek, Miller Genuine Draft, Amstel, Strongbow, Fox, Soweto Gold, and Tafel. Heineken South Africa is a joint venture between Heineken NV and Namibia Breweries.

Visit www.heinekensouthafrica.co.za

Heineken South Africa
Heineken South Africa is an important player in the South African beer and cider market. We have an exciting portfolio of brands, spearheaded by our global flagship brand Heineken®.
Absa, Heineken, Barclays, Oceana Group, Heineken South Africa, FMCG, Supply Chain, IT

