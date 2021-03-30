New e-commerce platform makes it easier for business owners to buy the right tech solutions

SME South Africa has launched an e-commerce platform to help business owners purchase the tech tools and business solutions they need to grow their businesses. The new launch, called SME Solutions
, forms part of SME South Africa's mission to increase technology use among SMEs.
Technology and business growth
One of the biggest challenges facing SME owners in SME South Africa is sourcing the right technology. This is according to the
.
Many business owners find the buying process daunting, especially if they don’t have any guidance. Unsurprisingly, South African SMEs are not making use of technology at levels that they should be. Business owners are missing out on the major benefits offered by digital technology and connectivity, such as access to new markets, reduced business costs, and improved efficiency and competitiveness. This has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis which has accelerated digital adoption, making it more urgent that SMEs make use of tech if they are to keep up and survive.
Help is at hand
On the platform, business owners are able to access tech reviews and recommendations to help them make smarter buying decisions. They can also get quotes, as well as compare prices and features.
Products available on SME Solutions:
About SME South Africa
- Accounting and other business software
- Cybersecurity software
- Fibre, broadband and mobile data
- Point-of-sale (POS) systems
- Tech devices and accessories
- Website domains and hosting
- E-commerce platforms, and more
SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access the tools and resources they need. We bridge the gap by connecting small business owners and brands through strategic content, data and results-driven advertising solutions.
SME South Africa also brought you Serv
, a B2B marketplace for SMEs.
