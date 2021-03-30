E-commerce Company news South Africa

New e-commerce platform makes it easier for business owners to buy the right tech solutions

14 Apr 2021
Issued by: 356 Oak Holdings
SME South Africa has launched an e-commerce platform to help business owners purchase the tech tools and business solutions they need to grow their businesses. The new launch, called SME Solutions, forms part of SME South Africa's mission to increase technology use among SMEs.
Technology and business growth

One of the biggest challenges facing SME owners in SME South Africa is sourcing the right technology. This is according to the .

Many business owners find the buying process daunting, especially if they don’t have any guidance. Unsurprisingly, South African SMEs are not making use of technology at levels that they should be. Business owners are missing out on the major benefits offered by digital technology and connectivity, such as access to new markets, reduced business costs, and improved efficiency and competitiveness. This has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis which has accelerated digital adoption, making it more urgent that SMEs make use of tech if they are to keep up and survive.

SME South Africa launches free guides to help SMEs navigate the challenges of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has already significantly impacted local businesses and will have a notable and potentially lasting impact on our economy...

Issued by 356 Oak Holdings 11 Feb 2021


Help is at hand

On the platform, business owners are able to access tech reviews and recommendations to help them make smarter buying decisions. They can also get quotes, as well as compare prices and features.

Products available on SME Solutions:
  • Accounting and other business software
  • Cybersecurity software
  • Fibre, broadband and mobile data
  • Point-of-sale (POS) systems
  • Tech devices and accessories
  • Website domains and hosting
  • E-commerce platforms, and more

About SME South Africa

SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access the tools and resources they need. We bridge the gap by connecting small business owners and brands through strategic content, data and results-driven advertising solutions.
SME South Africa also brought you Serv, a B2B marketplace for SMEs.

356 Oak Holdings
356 Oak Holdings is a performance-driven digital media and marketing holding company representing both Adclick Africa, a digital marketing agency, and SME South Africa, an online business content and news publisher.
