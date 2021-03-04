Freshen your smile with Jordan Stay Fresh Formulated Toothpaste

Jordan Fresh Breath,
the flagship of the Stay Fresh™
range, is the ultimate breath freshener with the added component of Optafresh®, clinically proven to reduce oral malodour. Specifically zinc destroys bad breath by reducing the volatile sulphur compounds in the mouth that cause it and the mint injects a cool freshness, while fluoride and xylitol safely and effectively bolster teeth.Jordan Cavity Defence and Jordan White Smile
round-off the Stay Fresh™
range,
both having been independently tested at Indiana University. While they respectively tackle specifically cavities and colour, no damage is caused to the enamel and is safe for daily use.
In addition, Jordan Cavity Defence
contains almost 10% xylitol, which when combined with fluoride delivers significantly higher remineralisation - or strengthening - of teeth than fluoride alone.Jordan White Smile
is aimed at removing daily stains, even from such strong colourants as tea and coffee, for naturally whiter teeth as well as gum protection.
The Stay Fresh technology™
innovation continues Jordan’s track record as an oral care innovator and the first in South Africa to #DropTheBoxSA for environmentally-conscious leadership.
#MadeForEverySmileSA, confidently #StayFreshSA all day with Jordan’s range of adult toothpastes!
About Acdoco SA:
Acdoco SA is a leading specialist brand-building distributor centred on the health and beauty sector. We are a subsidiary of Astley Dye Chemical Co. Ltd, founded in the UK in 1919, and have been in Southern Africa for over 20 years. Acdoco SA represents leading brands in Southern Africa including Contempo, Batiste, Pearl Drops, Alpecin, Skyn, Dr Beckmann, Nair, Plantur, BlanX, Jordan, Anusol, Obel RespiClear