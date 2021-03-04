Freshen your smile with Jordan Stay Fresh Formulated Toothpaste

Oral care brand, Jordan, continues to innovate and trailblaze with its scientifically-developed and tested Stay Fresh™ adult toothpaste range. The Jordan Stay Fresh toothpaste is a combination of zinc, mint, fluoride and xylitol. Zinc and mint reduces bad breath and gives you 12 hours freshness, and fluoride and xylitol give extra protection against plaque and strengthens the teeth.