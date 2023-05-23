Membrana Media: Empowering publishers with enhanced video production solution

Partnering with Membrana Media offers the following main benefits for publishers:

Seamless and engaging user experience with a customisable video player that works across different devices



Diversification of revenue streams beyond traditional advertising



85%+ ad revenue increase from the use of a new advertising tool



Continuous innovation and adoption of emerging technologies to adapt to changing market dynamics



Improved understanding of the audience through data-driven insights and analytics



Video content produced by industry professionals in line with your corporate style



Reliable support and guidance from Membrana Media's expert team

Streamlined monetisation strategies

One of the key values Membrana Media brings to publishers is the ability to optimise their monetisation strategies. Through advanced programmatic advertising, publishers can maximise their revenue streams by leveraging Membrana Media's advanced video player technology. The platform enables them to generate higher revenues while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Programmatic technology

Membrana Media leverages programmatic technology to streamline the ad buying and selling process for publishers. Programmatic advertising automates ad placement, targeting, and optimisation, maximising efficiency and revenue potential. Through real-time data analysis, publishers can make data-driven decisions, optimise their ad inventory, and deliver personalised and relevant advertisements to their audience.

Enhanced user experience

User experience is paramount in today's competitive digital industry, and Membrana Media recognises this by offering publishers the tool to deliver an exceptional user experience. Membrana video player is natively built into the content of each website taking into consideration its structure and design, so it doesn’t irritate the user. Publishers can customise the video player to match their branding and incorporate interactive features to increase user engagement. The platform enables publishers to implement responsive design and optimise their websites and applications for various devices, ensuring a seamless experience across desktops and mobiles. Additionally, Membrana Media's ad formats are designed to be non-intrusive, providing a balance between monetisation and user satisfaction.

Data-driven insights

Membrana Media empowers publishers with powerful data-driven insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and enhance their content strategies. The platform provides publishers with comprehensive analytics and performance reports, allowing them to understand their audience better, identify trends, and tailor their content to meet specific preferences. With this valuable information at their fingertips, publishers can optimise their content creation and distribution strategies, resulting in increased engagement and loyalty.

Brand safety and transparency

Maintaining brand safety and ensuring transparency are vital concerns for publishers. Membrana Media addresses these issues by employing robust brand safety measures, including ad verification and fraud detection technologies. Membrana Media prioritises brand safety and ensures a transparent advertising ecosystem for publishers. The platform ensures that publishers can confidently display advertisements from trusted sources, safeguarding their brand reputation. Moreover, Membrana Media emphasises transparency by providing publishers with full visibility into the ad campaigns running on their platforms, ensuring they have control and are aligned with their audience's values.

Diverse revenue streams

Membrana Media enables publishers to diversify their revenue streams beyond traditional advertising. By leveraging their content assets, publishers can explore new opportunities of video advertising. The platform assists publishers in establishing strategic partnerships and monetising their content in innovative ways, allowing them to generate revenue from multiple sources and reduce dependence on a single revenue stream.

In the dynamic world of digital publishing, Membrana Media offers publishers a wide range of values that empower them to overcome challenges, optimise their monetisation strategies, and enhance the overall user experience. By harnessing advanced technologies, data-driven insights, and a commitment to brand safety and transparency, Membrana Media stands as a trusted partner for publishers seeking to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

With its comprehensive suite of solutions, publishers can unlock new revenue streams, better understand their audience, and deliver compelling content that engages and retains their readership in a highly competitive environment. With Membrana Media as their trusted ally, publishers can confidently reach their audience, monetise their content, and achieve sustainable growth in the digital era.



