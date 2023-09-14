Membrana Media's journey to Google Certified Publishing Partner prestigious badge

Earning the Google Certified Publishing Partner badge is a testament to Membrana Media's commitment to excellence. While our technical stack remains unchanged, this achievement holds immense value for our global reputation and prestige. Securing The Top 50 position in the video monetisation category highlights the depth of our integration with Google and serves as a prominent testament to our demonstrated expertise in the field.
This achievement underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards, distinguishing us in the constantly evolving video production environment.
Membrana Media continues to pioneer new avenues for publishers to monetise digital content and elevate user engagement.
Becoming a GCPP is a rational decision rooted in the desire to expand our advertising capabilities by collaborating with one of the giants in the advertising industry. This partnership has not only widened our market opportunities but also helped strengthen our presence on the global stage.
GCPP status allows us to differentiate ourselves as a certified Google partner. This creates an additional layer of trust among potential clients and partners, recognising our expertise and ability to provide high-quality advertising services with Google's set of tools.
The journey to GCPP status typically involves several steps. That's how it happened with us:
Maintaining GCPP status requires vigilance and adherence to Google's highest standards. Companies must consistently demonstrate quality and ethics, as quality score plays a pivotal role. However, our journey from application to certification took approximately three months, emphasising the importance of proactivity, adaptability and persistence.
Members of our team can individually register on this partner portal under Membrana Media, gaining access to various programmes, exams, marketing channels, and events. Additionally, as partners, we receive exclusive notifications from Google regarding a range of events.
Earning GCPP status offers a range of benefits from Google:
Technical support and training:
Business development and marketing:
The recognition of our company and its quality is akin to earning a Michelin star for a restaurant. Both these statuses signify reputation and image, but they need to be consistently upheld to maintain high recognition and reputation in the digital industry.
That's why we are committed to strengthening our partnership with Google. Recently, Julia Kuznetsova, our demand performance and monetisation manager, attended a Google conference in Ireland. Such events are a regular practice for us, as we continually receive invitations and actively participate in such gatherings.
To avoid losing GCPP status, companies must uphold quality and adhere to Google's standards. Quality score, regularly updated, monitors performance and should not drop significantly. Violations, such as policy breaches or substantial fraud, can lead to revocation, but Google typically provides time for rectification.
With GCPP status achieved, Membrana Media is eager to continue its partnership with Google. Our ambitious next step is to attain Premium status. This ongoing journey motivates us to continuously improve our skills and uphold the highest standards in collaboration with Google. Our commitment to growth and excellence in digital advertising remains unwavering.
Beyond our pursuit of excellence, Membrana Media is dedicated to supporting South African publishers in their efforts to monetise video content and enhance user engagement. We are eager to extend our expertise and collaborate with publishers in South Africa, contributing to the growth and success of their digital ventures.
In conclusion, Membrana Media's journey to Google Certified Publishing Partner status is a testament to our dedication to quality and professionalism in the world of digital advertising. It's a significant achievement that marks the beginning of an exciting path toward even greater accomplishments.