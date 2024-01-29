When every pixel matters: Optimising website space to benefit readers and generate revenue

In the coming years, the global media landscape will undergo significant changes. Dentsu, a leading media agency has identified key trends that will shape the industry's development in 2024. Notably, there is a considerable focus on understanding why and how audiences visit a website, the interaction experiences they value, and the reasons behind their repeated returns to the platform.

As our consumption of media content becomes increasingly personalised and niche-oriented, we gravitate towards articles, videos, and podcasts that align with our interests, reflect our values, and resonate with our identity. We prioritise the use of social networks, categorising them based on their specific purposes – some for inspiration and others for addressing work-related tasks.

At the same time, it's important to note that different social networks and applications gradually unify their interfaces and functionalities. For instance, Instagram has introduced a text chat similar to Twitter, Spotify has incorporated TikTok-like videos, and on Telegram, users can create and share stories, and so on.

On one hand, this simplifies the transition for users between services; on the other hand, it becomes increasingly challenging for brands and creators to stand out, requiring them to explore unconventional approaches to capture the audience's attention.

To keep up with the audience, it's important for brands to reflect this diversity in their campaigns. They should not forget to support niche media that provide representation for different groups. Now, let's delve into the role of video content on trustworthy platforms and websites as a potential accelerator for audience growth.

Videos or photos: How to make exciting content

Video is becoming an increasingly popular content format. In 2022, 82% of the world's population watched videos online, and this number continues to grow.

For publishers, this implies that video content can serve as a powerful tool to capture user attention, transforming videos on websites into instruments for increasing reader engagement and boosting revenue.

Moreover, working with hundreds of partners worldwide, Membrana Media understands how editorial teams are strongly focused on the strategy of balancing the commercial interests of the publication and advocating for the user experience.

On one hand, editors want to use video to attract and engage readers. On the other hand, they are concerned that it may negatively impact the UX.

However, such concerns typically take a back seat when the editorial team sees the initial results. After all, video is now a crucial part of the publishing strategy for progressive media. Video content can help attract a new audience, increase brand recognition, and maximise revenue.

Here are a few reasons why editors should prioritize video content:

Video makes your audience more valuable to advertisers. Viewers remember content accompanied by videos 95% better than content consumed in a text format. This means that advertisers are willing to pay more for advertising on sites with video. Video content helps increase the time users spend on your website. According to SimilarWeb data, the average user spends 88% more time on the websites of Membrana Media partners, where our players, including the new Headline Video, are installed — 3 minutes and 50 seconds. This means that the publisher gains more opportunities for displaying advertisements and engaging users with their products and content. Articles with video content are more eagerly shared on social media. According to research, 92% of mobile video consumers share content with others. This can help you as a publisher increase brand awareness, expand the distribution of analytical materials and news, and reach a new target audience — the one that is younger and more active in terms of user experience. Video enhances search engine results. According to statistics, pages with video are 45 times more likely to appear on the first page of Google compared to text-only results. This is because video is a visually appealing format, and information presented in it is easier to remember than text. Consumers rapidly embrace video content and express a desire to watch more. Studies reveal that 54% of them wish to see increased video content from the brands and companies they endorse.



Of course, it is important to use video content considering the nature of the materials. Sometimes, indeed, graphics, gifs, or photos may be more appropriate than a video and may resonate better with the audience, especially when it comes to commercial materials, where the client often dictates the terms of placement.

However, in other cases, video, due to its unique nature and effective monetisation through programmatic advertising, can help publishers align every pixel of their website with marketing goals without disrupting the user experience.

Where is the best place to publish videos?

One of the popular methods for placing videos on a webpage is by using the Headline Video player from Membrana Media. It is positioned between the article headline and the first paragraph of the text.

Traditionally, editors have placed static images here – photos (sometimes even stock ones), but trends in content presentation are evolving. Website visitors are less interested in just reading the news; they want to immerse themselves in the content. They seek a more interactive experience.

At the same time, it is, of course, important for editors that journalists' texts remain resonant. They want their materials to be seen, shared, and discussed. To achieve this, it is necessary to capture the readers' attention and engage them, encouraging them to stay on the page a bit longer. Video is an effective way to accomplish these goals.

Headline Video suggests editors replace static images with the player. Every day, the player is updated with fresh video clips created by Membrana Media's production team in 15 thematic categories. This way, editors receive high-quality articles, and Membrana Media produces vibrant and informative videos that complement the content.

Additionally, Headline Video provides publishers with high-quality programmatic demand. This product represents the pure In-Stream format, which boasts the highest CPM. Meanwhile, embedded video maintains its native feel on the page and ensures the Click-to-Play format, which has recently been endorsed by IAB Tech Lab and Google.

The future of mass media begins today

Publishers incorporating video on their websites can gain a competitive advantage and boost profits. Additionally, they significantly transform content distribution channels.

Nobel laureate Herbert Simon once said that in a world where there is too much information, attention is more valuable than information. This means that people want to receive content that is interesting and easy to remember.

In business and economics, attention has also become a valuable resource. Companies that can capture people's attention find it easier to sell their products and services. And the mass media is the most influential holder of attention resources.

In a market economy, media outlets are already competing for audience attention. That's why we see the rise of news that combines entertainment, sensational content, and other information. As a result, articles have become more dynamic, incorporating an entertaining element.

To amplify the effect, publishers should consider incorporating video in headlines and within articles to capture user attention and enhance engagement. It is crucial to experiment with various formats and styles of videos now to find what works best for their specific audience.