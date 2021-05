Dan Herman appointed as Chief Digital Officer at Joe Public United

Digital expert Dan Herman has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer at Joe Public United.

Dan Herman

“I am thrilled to be joining Joe Public United and working as part of this visionary team with an outstanding industry reputation,” says Herman.Dan has deep digital experience spanning a multitude of both corporate and consumer brands, such as BMW, Standard Bank, Mondelēz as well as Coca-Cola and Investec. His most recent position was Head of Customer Experience at Wunderman Thompson.“In 2021, the pressure on clients and agency partners to embrace digital transformation is stronger than ever. This need goes beyond creating award-winning digital advertising, it’s also about meeting the high expectations of digitally minded consumers for powerful customer experience in an integrated manner across online and offline touchpoints,” continues Herman.“We are really excited to have Dan on board. We welcome him to our family and look forward to working with him to assist us in growing our people and clients in the fast-evolving digital arena,” says Gareth Leck, Group CEO at Joe Public United.“Combined with Joe’s reputation for creative excellence, I am confident that my multi-faceted experience in digital marketing, customer experience, customer relationship management and user experience will offer clients the opportunity to grow their brands further through world-class and high-performing digital experiences that deepen their customers’ journey with their brands, products and services,” concludes Dan.For more information on Joe Public United, please visit our website