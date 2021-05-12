Digital Company news South Africa

    While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
  • RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder
    Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
  • Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director
    The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020. Issued by KAYA 959
Dan Herman appointed as Chief Digital Officer at Joe Public United

12 May 2021
Issued by: Joe Public United
Digital expert Dan Herman has been appointed as Chief Digital Officer at Joe Public United.
Dan Herman
“I am thrilled to be joining Joe Public United and working as part of this visionary team with an outstanding industry reputation,” says Herman.

Dan has deep digital experience spanning a multitude of both corporate and consumer brands, such as BMW, Standard Bank, Mondelēz as well as Coca-Cola and Investec. His most recent position was Head of Customer Experience at Wunderman Thompson.

“In 2021, the pressure on clients and agency partners to embrace digital transformation is stronger than ever. This need goes beyond creating award-winning digital advertising, it’s also about meeting the high expectations of digitally minded consumers for powerful customer experience in an integrated manner across online and offline touchpoints,” continues Herman.

“We are really excited to have Dan on board. We welcome him to our family and look forward to working with him to assist us in growing our people and clients in the fast-evolving digital arena,” says Gareth Leck, Group CEO at Joe Public United.

“Combined with Joe’s reputation for creative excellence, I am confident that my multi-faceted experience in digital marketing, customer experience, customer relationship management and user experience will offer clients the opportunity to grow their brands further through world-class and high-performing digital experiences that deepen their customers’ journey with their brands, products and services,” concludes Dan.

For more information on Joe Public United, please visit our website.



Editorial contact
Sisonke Charlie
az.oc.cilbupeoj@ceknosis

Joe Public United
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
