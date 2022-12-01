Industries

New editor-in-chief, strengthened editorial committee as Newzroom Afrika builds for the future

1 Dec 2022
Issued by: Newzroom Afrika
Accomplished broadcaster Njanji Chauke has today joined Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief, among several changes to the editorial management designed to build the newsroom of the future. Chauke joins the current team which includes managing editor, Zain Semaar.
Njanji Chauke joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief
Njanji Chauke joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief

There have also been changes to the editorial advisory committee, which was established at the inception of the channel to provide independent editorial oversight and uphold the channel’s editorial policy and commitment to independence and editorial integrity.

Journalism veteran and stalwart Dr Joe Tlholoe remains chairman of the committee and is joined by new members Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, who brings deep political insight, Ngiphiwe Mapi Mhlangu, who will lend her expertise on sustainable newsrooms, and the channel’s outgoing news director, Katy Katopodis, who vacates that position at the end of the year to take up her role on the editorial advisory committee. As a long-standing member of Sanef, Katopodis brings an understanding of the well-being of active journalists in the field.

“Our editorial advisory committee now boasts three generations of journalists of the highest calibre, and we are truly privileged to draw on their expertise and high standing in the profession,” said Newzroom Afrika CEO Thabile Ngwato.

“This committee provides the assurance that Newzroom Afrika will always strive to uphold the highest standards of journalism, and reporting that is balanced, fair and reliable.

“We are thrilled to welcome Njanji Chauke as our new editor-in-chief as we put in place the building blocks towards creating the newsroom of the future. Our aim is to take our reporting to the next level with these strategic appointments,” said Ngwato.

Chauke is a multi-skilled media professional with 25 years of journalism experience, having reported from global hotspots and disaster zones, from Baghdad to the DRC, as well as pivotal moments in recent South African history, including the Marikana Massacre, Nelson Mandela’s passing and the Arms Deal Inquiry.

Meanwhile, Newzroom Afrika’s News@Prime anchor, Cathy Mohlahlana, will be on maternity leave from mid-December, with Thembekile Mrototo standing in as prime anchor for the next few months.

Thembekile Mrototo will stand in for Cathy Mohlahlana as Newzroom Afrika’s News@Prime anchor for the next few months
Thembekile Mrototo will stand in for Cathy Mohlahlana as Newzroom Afrika’s News@Prime anchor for the next few months
Newzroom Afrika
Newzroom Afrika is a premier South African 24-hour TV news channel broadcasting in Southern Africa, East and West Africa
