Amazon Prime Video will introduce ads in January

Amazon has officially announced the implementation of advertisements on Prime Video, with limited ads set to appear on movies and TV shows starting 29 January.

In an email to customers, Amazon explained that this move is aimed at sustaining investments in compelling content and ensuring a gradual increase in such investments over an extended period. The company also stated its intention to have significantly fewer ads compared to traditional TV and other streaming providers.

While the introduction of ads was previously disclosed in September, the specific date had not been set until now. Initially launching in the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada, other markets, including France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia, are expected to follow later in the year.

Amazon Prime has also confirmed that Jeremy Helfand, who advanced from a role at Hulu to oversee advertising innovation across Disney's interactive businesses, will now assume the role of vice president and head of advertising for Amazon's Prime Video.

This announcement was made by Helfand in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.