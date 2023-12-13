Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Amazon Prime Video will introduce ads in January

    5 Jan 2024
    5 Jan 2024
    Amazon has officially announced the implementation of advertisements on Prime Video, with limited ads set to appear on movies and TV shows starting 29 January.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    In an email to customers, Amazon explained that this move is aimed at sustaining investments in compelling content and ensuring a gradual increase in such investments over an extended period. The company also stated its intention to have significantly fewer ads compared to traditional TV and other streaming providers.

    While the introduction of ads was previously disclosed in September, the specific date had not been set until now. Initially launching in the US, the UK, Germany, and Canada, other markets, including France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia, are expected to follow later in the year.

    Amazon Prime has also confirmed that Jeremy Helfand, who advanced from a role at Hulu to oversee advertising innovation across Disney's interactive businesses, will now assume the role of vice president and head of advertising for Amazon's Prime Video.

    This announcement was made by Helfand in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday.

    Night Agent pulled in the most views. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix launches comprehensive biannual report on most watched shows

      13 Dec 2023

    Read more: advertising, marketing, January, Amazon Prime Video
    NextOptions


    Related

    Image supplied. The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings 2023 have been announced with ? and us Dubai named the Regional Agency for the Middle East and Africa.
    ‿ and us Dubai named One Club's top Middle East and Africa agency
    2 hours
    Schweppes: Turning a social audio experience into a social revolution
    Schweppes: Turning a social audio experience into a social revolution
    2 days
    Image supplied. The Xmas and New Year period presents a significant opportunity for the e-commerce industry in the MENA region
    MENA e-commerce Industry predications over the festive season
    28 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf Businesses can follow three practical tips to improve their results, resource savings, and overall marketing strategy when incorporating AI
    3 practical tips to improve AI integration into a marketing strategy
    27 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles, but it needs to address confusing marketing
     20 Dec 2023
    #BestofBiz 2023, Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year
    #BestofBiz 2023: Marketing & Media
    19 Dec 2023
    Source: NSRI This festive season HTH and NSRI have formed a strategic partnership to raise awareness about pool safety
    HTH and NSRI campaign promotes pool safety this festive season
    19 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf WPP has gathered insights from 10 thought-leaders across its business on trends in marketing and communications leading into 2024
    10 trends for 2024 from WPP
    18 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz