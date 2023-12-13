Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBrand InfluenceDentsuAAA School of AdvertisingBroad MediaYehBaby Marketing CreativesWunderman ThompsonAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDAAlgoa FMHustle MediaPrimedia BroadcastingHoward AudioeMediaRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Streaming News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Netflix launches comprehensive biannual report on most watched shows

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    13 Dec 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Netflix has for the first time revealed a comprehensive report on their most watched shows in the world with action series The Night Agent taking the number one spot.
    Night Agent pulled in the most views. Source: Netflix.
    Night Agent pulled in the most views. Source: Netflix.

    The show which launched season one on the platform in 2023 was viewed for 812.1 million hours. This was followed by season two of Ginny & Georgia and South Korean series The Glory.

    Twice a year

    The new report, called What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report will be released twice a year with a comprehensive list of what people watched on Netflix over a six month period, including: hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours; the premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and whether a title was available globally.

    Netflix launches comprehensive biannual report on most watched shows

    “Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone. We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title. To compare between titles it’s best to use our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates,” said Netflix in a statement.

    Source:
    Multichoice profit falls, Showmax-Comcast platform to launch by early 2024

      17 Nov 2023

    Transparent

    In a conference call with reporters, CEO Ted Sarandos said the streaming giant had to become more transparent about numbers as more streaming companies emerged. He said in the past they felt they did not need to share the information publicly because the only compeition was traditional television.

    "Over time we have become more increasingly transparent about what people are watching on Netflix. When we started streaming 16 years ago it was an exotic proposition, there was no other streamers to compare to us. And comparing live TV to Netflix on demand was like comparing apples to oranges," he said.

    Read the full report here.

    Read more: research, movies, global, report, Series, Netflix, views, Karabo Ledwaba
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com


    Related

    Beyond the Classroom: AAA's showcase inspires tomorrow's creatives
    AAA School of AdvertisingBeyond the Classroom: AAA's showcase inspires tomorrow's creatives
    Source: © 123rf Tthe Marketing Research Foundation’s (MRF) latest iteration of the Marketing All Product Survey 1(Maps) is available
    Latest Maps shows recovery from recent global events and ongoing economic pressures on consumers
    1 day
    Source:
    Warc report: 61% of marketers are optimistic about business in 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    Jermaine Craig died on Monday. Source: X.
    Tributes pour in for renowned sports journalist Jermaine Craig
     6 Dec 2023
    Source:
    ARB verdict: Cadbury campaign is a glass and a half full of triumph
     4 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf The volume of mentions in online anti-immigrant conversation on X (formerly Twitter) in South Africa has increased
    62% increase in volume of mentions in online anti-immigrant conversations on X in SA
    30 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf Agency Scope SA has found that marketers more and more require integrated agencies that can solve their needs under one roof
    #AgencyScopeSA Part 1: CMOs want integrated agencies and other key findings
     30 Nov 2023
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
    #BehindtheSelfie: Devlin Lakay, senior marketing manager at Sesame Workshop SA
     29 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz