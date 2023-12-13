Netflix launches comprehensive biannual report on most watched shows

Netflix has for the first time revealed a comprehensive report on their most watched shows in the world with action series The Night Agent taking the number one spot.

Night Agent pulled in the most views. Source: Netflix.

The show which launched season one on the platform in 2023 was viewed for 812.1 million hours. This was followed by season two of Ginny & Georgia and South Korean series The Glory.

Twice a year

The new report, called What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report will be released twice a year with a comprehensive list of what people watched on Netflix over a six month period, including: hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours; the premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and whether a title was available globally.

“Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone. We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title. To compare between titles it’s best to use our weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which take into account run times and premiere dates,” said Netflix in a statement.

Transparent

In a conference call with reporters, CEO Ted Sarandos said the streaming giant had to become more transparent about numbers as more streaming companies emerged. He said in the past they felt they did not need to share the information publicly because the only compeition was traditional television.

"Over time we have become more increasingly transparent about what people are watching on Netflix. When we started streaming 16 years ago it was an exotic proposition, there was no other streamers to compare to us. And comparing live TV to Netflix on demand was like comparing apples to oranges," he said.

Read the full report here.