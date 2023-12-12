Industries

    ‿ and us Dubai named One Club's top Middle East and Africa agency

    5 Jan 2024
    The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings 2023 have been announced with ‿ and us Dubai named the Regional Agency for the Middle East and Africa.
    Image supplied.The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings 2023 have been announced with ? and us Dubai named the Regional Agency for the Middle East and Africa.

    FCB New York was crowned Global Agency of the Year, with FCB Global finishing as Agency Network of the Year in Rankings 2023.

    The Rankings incorporate all the results from all of the Club’s leading global, regional, and local awards shows.

    The annual year-end global benchmark report is a comprehensive ranking of agencies, brands and individuals based on points earned from winning entries in The One Show 2023, ADC 102nd Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC69 competitions, Art Directors Club of Europe ADCE 2023 Awards, ONE Asia Creative Awards 2023, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter 2023 awards programmes.

    In addition to the global list, rankings within specific countries and regions can be viewed.

    “The Global Creative Rankings is the industry’s most comprehensive and transparent ranking,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “There are no hidden weightings in calculating the rankings, and unlike others, it’s not hidden behind a paywall. As the industry’s foremost nonprofit organisation for the global creative community, The One Club is in a unique position to provide this free, definitive measure for global creative excellence to everyone in the industry.”

    4 South African creative leaders to be judges at the One Show
    4 South African creative leaders to be judges at the One Show

    12 Dec 2023

    Combined Global Creative Rankings 2023 highlights

    Highlights of the combined Global Creative Rankings 2023 are as follows:

    Global Agency Rankings

    1. FCB New York
    2. Serviceplan Germany Munich
    3. VMLY&R New York
    4. Area 23 New York
    5. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
    6. BBDO Canada Toronto
    7. Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver
    8. Leo Burnett India Mumbai
    9. Performance Arts Toronto
    10. Dentsu Tokyo

    Regional Agencies of the Year

    • APAC: Leo Burnett India Mumbai
    • Europe: Serviceplan Germany Munich
    • Latin America: Ogilvy Honduras Tegucigalpa
    • Middle East & Africa: ‿ and us Dubai
    • North America: FCB New York

    Independent Agency Rankings

    1. Serviceplan Germany Munich
    2. Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver
    3. Wieden+Kennedy Portland

    Brand-Side Agency Rankings

    1. Squarespace New York
    2. Apple Cupertino
    3. Apple London

    • Top Brand: Apple
    • Top Brand Parent Company: AB InBev
    • Top Non-Profit Client: The Government of Tuvalu

    Production Company Rankings

    1. Smuggler New York/Los Angeles
    2. Helo Los Angeles
    3. Collider Sydney

    Music & Sound Company Rankings

    1. JSM Music New York
    2. TA2 Sound+ Music Toronto
    3. Human New York/Los Angeles/London/Paris

    Agency Network Rankings

    1. FCB Global
    2. Ogilvy Group
    3. DDB Worldwide
    4. TBWA Worldwide
    5. BBDO Worldwide

    Independent Agency Network Rankings

    1. Serviceplan Group
    2. Rethink
    3. Wieden+Kennedy

    Agency Holding Company Rankings

    1. Omnicom Group
    2. Interpublic Group
    3. WPP

    Highest-Ranked Work

    Chillboards” by DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, and Molson Coors for Coors Light.

    Highest-Ranked Creative

    The Global Creatives Rankings for individuals, who are listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced.

    1. Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global
    2. Joel Simon, CEO, CCO, JSM Music
    3. Debbi Vandeven, global CCO, VMLY&R

    Highest-ranked creative individuals, by title

    • CCO of the Year: Danilo Boer, FCB Global
    • ECD of the Year: Colin Selikow, DDB Chicago
    • Art Director of the Year (tie): Kai West Schlosser and Rohil Borole, both at Serviceplan Germany, Munich
    • Copywriter of the Year: Shruthi Subramanian, Serviceplan Germany, Munich
    • Director of the Year: Set Free Richardson, Helo
    • Designer of the Year: Wan Kang, Squarespace
    • CMO of the Year: Benoit Garbe, Anheuser-Busch

    Country Rankings

    1. United States
    2. Canada
    3. Germany
    4. United Kingdom
    5. China

    Region Rankings

    1. North America
    2. Europe
    3. Asia Pacific
    4. Latin America
    5. Middle East & Africa

    Global Creative College Rankings

    1. ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena
    2. Brigham Young University Provo
    3. School of Visual Arts New York

    Rankings are calculated based on points garnered for award wins at all of The One Club’s global, regional and local shows.

    advertising, marketing, Kevin Swanepoel, The One Club, global rankings, One Club for Creativity
    Let's do Biz