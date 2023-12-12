‿ and us Dubai named One Club's top Middle East and Africa agency

Image supplied.The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings 2023 have been announced with ? and us Dubai named the Regional Agency for the Middle East and Africa.

FCB New York was crowned Global Agency of the Year, with FCB Global finishing as Agency Network of the Year in Rankings 2023.

The Rankings incorporate all the results from all of the Club’s leading global, regional, and local awards shows.

The annual year-end global benchmark report is a comprehensive ranking of agencies, brands and individuals based on points earned from winning entries in The One Show 2023, ADC 102nd Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC69 competitions, Art Directors Club of Europe ADCE 2023 Awards, ONE Asia Creative Awards 2023, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter 2023 awards programmes.

In addition to the global list, rankings within specific countries and regions can be viewed.

“The Global Creative Rankings is the industry’s most comprehensive and transparent ranking,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “There are no hidden weightings in calculating the rankings, and unlike others, it’s not hidden behind a paywall. As the industry’s foremost nonprofit organisation for the global creative community, The One Club is in a unique position to provide this free, definitive measure for global creative excellence to everyone in the industry.”

Combined Global Creative Rankings 2023 highlights

Highlights of the combined Global Creative Rankings 2023 are as follows:

Global Agency Rankings

FCB New York

Serviceplan Germany Munich

VMLY&R New York

Area 23 New York

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

BBDO Canada Toronto

Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver

Leo Burnett India Mumbai

Performance Arts Toronto

Dentsu Tokyo



Regional Agencies of the Year

APAC: Leo Burnett India Mumbai



Europe: Serviceplan Germany Munich



Latin America: Ogilvy Honduras Tegucigalpa



Middle East & Africa: ‿ and us Dubai



North America: FCB New York

Independent Agency Rankings

Serviceplan Germany Munich

Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver

Wieden+Kennedy Portland



Brand-Side Agency Rankings

Squarespace New York

Apple Cupertino

Apple London



Top Brand: Apple



Top Brand Parent Company: AB InBev



Top Non-Profit Client: The Government of Tuvalu

Production Company Rankings

Smuggler New York/Los Angeles

Helo Los Angeles

Collider Sydney



Music & Sound Company Rankings

JSM Music New York

TA2 Sound+ Music Toronto

Human New York/Los Angeles/London/Paris



Agency Network Rankings

FCB Global

Ogilvy Group

DDB Worldwide

TBWA Worldwide

BBDO Worldwide



Independent Agency Network Rankings

Serviceplan Group

Rethink

Wieden+Kennedy



Agency Holding Company Rankings

Omnicom Group

Interpublic Group

WPP



Highest-Ranked Work

Chillboards” by DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, and Molson Coors for Coors Light.

Highest-Ranked Creative

The Global Creatives Rankings for individuals, who are listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced.

Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global

Joel Simon, CEO, CCO, JSM Music

Debbi Vandeven, global CCO, VMLY&R



Highest-ranked creative individuals, by title

CCO of the Year: Danilo Boer, FCB Global



ECD of the Year: Colin Selikow, DDB Chicago



Art Director of the Year (tie): Kai West Schlosser and Rohil Borole, both at Serviceplan Germany, Munich



Copywriter of the Year: Shruthi Subramanian, Serviceplan Germany, Munich



Director of the Year: Set Free Richardson, Helo



Designer of the Year: Wan Kang, Squarespace



CMO of the Year: Benoit Garbe, Anheuser-Busch

Country Rankings

United States

Canada

Germany

United Kingdom

China



Region Rankings

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Global Creative College Rankings

ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena

Brigham Young University Provo

School of Visual Arts New York



Rankings are calculated based on points garnered for award wins at all of The One Club’s global, regional and local shows.