Africa


First-ever Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award to Mark Tutssel

4 Oct 2023
The London International Awards (LIA) has announced its first-ever Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award with Mark Tutssel, former executive chairman/global chief creative officer, Leo Burnett Worldwide and creative chairman, Publicis Communications as the first recipient of the Award.
Image supplied. The London International Awards (LIA) has announced its first-ever Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award with Mark Tutssel as the first recipient
Image supplied. The London International Awards (LIA) has announced its first-ever Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award with Mark Tutssel as the first recipient

Now in its 38th year, the Created for Creatives LIA Legend Award will be awarded on 8 October during the 2023 Judging and Creative LIAisons Program in Las Vegas.

About the Award

The Award is given to a leader of the industry past or current who through their talent, vision and generosity have not just demonstrated outstanding creativity at all levels, they have also demonstrated their willingness to share, mentor and develop others with a focus on the advancement of the industry and creative thinking in all sectors.

While it is not just awarding for brilliance, it is a factor as is creative leadership. The person is also someone who has been selfless and humble in developing others and giving their time to advance the industry and talent within it.

Mark Tutssel

On announcing the award, Barbara Levy, founder and president of LIA says, “When deciding to create the LIA Legend Award, we wanted to recognise talent, vision and outstanding creative contributions at all levels.”

She says the minute they set this criteria Tutssel became the immediate and obvious choice for the inaugural award.

“He was instrumental, and continues to be, in helping to develop and grow the Creative LIAisons Global Coaching Academy which sets LIA apart from other award festivals.”

On being named the first LIA Legend Tutssel says, "This prestigious award is a huge honour. I am humbled and proud. I have had the privilege of working with so many talented people and brave brands throughout my career.

“London International Awards is a festival created for creatives, a show famous for truly inspiring the global industry to raise the creative bar, so it’s really an absolutely incredible honour to be recognised by such a great organisation. I truly believe creativity is the driving force behind our business and I will always be a global champion of it."

In the words of Matshona Dhliwayo, “A champion is one who is remembered. A legend is one who is never forgotten”.

advertising, creative, Mark Tutssel, Leo Burnett Worldwide, London International Awards, LIA, creative awards, Publicis Communications

