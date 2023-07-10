Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

eatbigfishDelta Victor BravoAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMultiChoiceOgilvy South AfricaTopco MediaThe BarPrimedia BroadcastingProvantageVetro MediaTractor OutdoorKLAIndaba Billboards & MediaGfK South AfricaIconic CollectiveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Nike's Chase The Day campaign breaks the rules

10 Jul 2023
Nike's Chase The Day breaks the rules and challenges expectations, with unpredictable zooms and transitions to defy the norms of perspective, infusing the campaign with a youthful athleticism that perfectly matches the brand.
Image supplied. Nike’s Chase The Day is bursting with youthful energy
Image supplied. Nike’s Chase The Day is bursting with youthful energy

A fast edit and short run time reinforce this feeling, leaving the commercial packed with energy the viewer is challenged to keep up with.

Set to an upbeat track, the campaign takes viewers on a fast-paced journey around a colourful set, broken up by inventive transitions that see basketballs flying at the screen and worlds created inside t-shirts. As the camera whips, zooms, and whirls round, we meet smiling groups of a vibrant cast, all dressed in Nike tees.

Bursting with youthful energy, the campaign was shot by L’ÉLOI directors and photographers LM Chabot, Jolianne L'Allier Matteau and Alexandre Chabot, the agency AKQA tasked LM Chabot with capturing a typical day around an ice cream truck that's a hub for a group of friends, placing community and sport at the heart of the spot.


LM Chabot - Nike 15sec from L'ÉLOI on Vimeo.

Rather than creating a smooth, seamless universe, the directors were also asked to transform the studio into an integral part of the campaign.

The pair used energetic cinematography to do just that, immersing the audience in the set as they whizz left and right to meet the varied characters dotted around it.

Technical challenge

One particular technical challenge was posed by the shot where a basketball appears to hit the camera.

To film this - without breaking any equipment in the process - LM Chabot first tried using plexiglass held by two technicians in front of the lens.

Finding that the material was too reflective under studio lights, they found success instead by having the technicians simply place their hands all around the lens, close enough to protect it but far enough not to obstruct the frame.

The new kit will be available in major retail stores. Source: Supplied.
Nike reveals new innovative team kit for the Springboks

6 Jul 2023

A beautiful playground

“With this campaign, we wanted to defy gravity through movement and scenography to create a hub where anything is possible, taking advantage of motion since we come from the world of still photography.

“We had so many more parameters to help us translate a story, with emotion being felt through pace, music, acting, and camerawork. It's a beautiful playground,” says LM Chabot.

The campaign will run online and across socials.

NextOptions
Read more: social media, advertising, digital, Nike, online, AKQA, tvc campaign



Related

Image supplied. Lebo Moerane, joint head of social at VMLY&R South Africa, takes a first look at Threads and what brands should be taking note of
8 considerations brands need to take note of when looking at Threads3 hours ago
Sportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection
Sportsmans WarehouseSportsmans Warehouse presents: Nike's new Springbok jerseys and lifestyle collection2 days ago
Image by Danette Breitenbach. 2022 AdFocus Award over agency of the year winners, TBWA SA
The Financial Mail AdFocus Awards 2023 open for entries3 days ago
The new kit will be available in major retail stores. Source: Supplied.
Nike reveals new innovative team kit for the Springboks6 Jul 2023
Source: ©123rf An inaugural report has found that LGBTQ+ visibility in advertising is insufficient
World first LGBTQ+ representation in advertising Index launched4 Jul 2023
Teboho Mahlatsi has been instrumental in local TV and film production. Source: Bomb Productions.
Shaka Ilembe and Yizo Yizo co-creator Teboho Mahlatsi passes away4 Jul 2023
Agencies have a responsibility to be transparent with their clients. Source: 123rf.
Why agencies should give clients access to their ad accounts4 Jul 2023
Image supplied. Khangelani Dizba, head of Raprt Creative's PR & Influencer and passionate advocate of gay rights explores advertising to the LGBTQQIAAP+ community
Advertising to LGBTQQIAAP+ community: More than just Pride Month campaigns3 Jul 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz