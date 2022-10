Uber Technologies will be launching an advertising division to increase revenue for the e-hailing giant.

According to Reuters Uber has 122 million users globally and will sell ad space on its apps, in-vehicle digital ads, and sponsored mail.

According to Tech Central in 2020 Uber began placing ads on driver’s cars and testing out ads on their app.

Uber’s ad chief, Mark Grether has previously stated that the goal is to grow the advertising model to a “$1 billion-plus-revenue opportunity by 2024.”