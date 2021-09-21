Howard Audio breaks the sound barrier with Dolby Atmos

Howard Audio is delighted to announce our upgrade to a Dolby Atmos listening room! Many of our streaming clients, including Netflix, are now insisting on Atmos mixes for many projects and now that Apple Music is offering Atmos in binaural spatial sound, we're expanding our studio offering to include this cutting edge technology. With audio going through our 4 Metric Halo ULN sound-cards for conversion - being fired through 12 Unity Audio speakers - it's safe to say the sound in our treated studio will be nothing short of spectacular.
What is Dolby Atmos?
Dolby Atmos is immersive surround sound, with the addition of “height” speakers on the roof, enabling a listener to totally immerse their ears into a particular soundscape. Our set up will be a 7.1.4 environment - 7 surrounds, a sub and 4 speakers on the ceiling. Naturally, the best environment to experience Atmos is in a studio with speakers, but the brilliant part of this technology is that an end user can listen to Atmos on sound bars and even headphones. With the big streaming players now offering Atmos, the future looks very exciting. Netflix, Apple TV, Disney, Amazon Prime, Tidal and Apple Music are all converting to this new technology. And the ad industry is catching on fast. Watch this Atmos space :)Reaching out to the industry
Howard Audio is the first South African studio to be certified by Avid’s brand new PT210D Atmos Production course. Adam Howard says, “Over the next few weeks we’ll be reaching out to the industry to educate clients and musicians as to what Atmos can bring to their content. I’m excited for both our final mix process - being able to add a real height element to mixes - and to immerse the listener in a 360-degree soundscape experience for music mixes and live concert mixes, where we can envelop an audience into the listening experience.”
