Howard Audio breaks the sound barrier with Dolby Atmos

Howard Audio is delighted to announce our upgrade to a Dolby Atmos listening room! Many of our streaming clients, including Netflix, are now insisting on Atmos mixes for many projects and now that Apple Music is offering Atmos in binaural spatial sound, we're expanding our studio offering to include this cutting edge technology. With audio going through our 4 Metric Halo ULN sound-cards for conversion - being fired through 12 Unity Audio speakers - it's safe to say the sound in our treated studio will be nothing short of spectacular.