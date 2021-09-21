What to expect at the 2021 hybrid Jozi Film Festival

Johannesburg's longest-running multi-genre film festival, the Jozi Film Festival (JFF) is back for its 10th year from 1 to 10 October 2021. This year's hybrid film festival will see selected films and documentaries being screened on site at The Bioscope Independent Cinema. It will also offer a full menu of films to stream for free via a specially created online platform, as well as an on-demand channel that can be accessed anytime from 1 to 10 October 2021.

Because of the outbreak of the global pandemic in 2020, last year’s festival went virtual for the first time and this year it will continue to offer a virtual experience where anyone in South Africa can access all the films on offer from 1 to 10 October 2021.

Opening night

Anyone in South Africa will be able to tuck into JFF’s selection of thought-provoking and acclaimed feature films, feature-length documentaries, short fiction films and documentary shorts by established and emerging filmmakers from South Africa and around the globe.Explains film festival co-founder and organiser Lisa Henry,“As Gauteng now cautiously moves out of the third wave of Covid-19, JFF will also hold safe screenings (at 50% capacity) at The Bioscope, now located at 44 Stanley Avenue, Milpark, from 1 to 3 October 2021. The Bioscope remains the JFF’s spiritual home; both Joburg institutions are 100% independent and committed to providing a platform for filmmakers that the traditional cinemas can’t.”The opening-night film at The Bioscope on Friday 1 October 2021 is the documentary Displaced (also live-streamed on Tuesday 4 October 2021). It’s a moving and haunting retrospective of the work of local artist Emma Willemse, directed by Victor van Aswegen. Rooted in her personal experience of displacement, Willemse’s work resonates in South Africa, with its history of forced removals, and around the world. The film has garnered a number of awards and accolades in the United States and Europe, and JFF is proud to be hosting the world cinema premiere (previous screenings have been virtual).

“10 Days, 10 Films”

