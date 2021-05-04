True beauty shines when you believe - The Avroy Shlain Journey

What is true beauty? True beauty is what you radiate from within - a notion our client takes very seriously.

The cosmetic and beauty giant Avroy Shlain needed the right tools to gain recognition and brand awareness in the market to help align consumers to their brand promise. This is where we came in.We took the Avroy Shlain ethos - True Beauty Shines - to a whole new level with our big idea where we added an intrinsic emotion to it: True Beauty shines when you Believe. Meaning true beauty comes from the inside-out. The more you believe the more it shines.In order to elevate Avroy Shlain and the notable makeup, fragrance, body care and skincare brands they market to greater heights, we had to create a strategy to relate to consumers on a personal level and increase brand awareness, brand growth and most importantly brand alignment.What did we accomplish with the campaign?To achieve the best results with the True Beauty Shines When You Believe campaign, we used a 360-degree integrated approach. We utilised different mediums to tell the story, from social to digital, television and activations on each platform – each being an extension of the last.The fruitful journey was evident in the results we achieved, where we noted a considerable increase in website visits, brochure downloads and lead generation since the start of the 2018. Between October and November 2018, the gift guide competition entries grew to 4,853 and total gift guide downloads amounted to 10,730. Our goal in increasing brand awareness was working well.On social media, the net impressions exceeded goals by 64% and the number of likes increased by 137% in 2018. Facebook engagements exceeded the benchmark goal by 98% and net clicks exceeded by 173% as compared to benchmarked goals for the year. Brand alignment and brand growth were evidently taking shape with each goal exceeded.The total impact achieved in 2018 was over 82 million in reach and impressions including SEO and advertising efforts. Our integrated approach not only led to us surpassing our set goals, the True Beauty Shines When You Believe campaign went on to win the global Tupperware Award for best campaign in 2018.The cumulative 2018 campaign increased the reach and visibility of the Avroy Shlain brand significantly. We saw the performance of our digital campaigns fluctuate based on increased ad cost, holidays, and platform changes, however, we proudly exceeded all our set benchmarks for the year.With our ongoing relationship, we have challenged ourselves to keep meeting targets as our goals are constantly shape shifting to meet client needs.At Wetpaint, we work across all mediums, delivering outstanding strategy and execution via all channels that brings your brand closer to your target market than ever before - that is what we believe makes the work we do with each of our clients stand out. If you want to bring your brand to life, get in touch with Wetpaint today and take your marketing and advertising to the next level.