Boomtown hits the ground running in 2021

Boomtown has hit the ground running in 2021 with a new client - already! - to add to the half a dozen it signed up during the Covid-19 months.

Glen Meier

The newcomer to the Boomtown stable, Sansa (the South African National Space Association), has tasked Boomtown with a brand revamp and joins Stellenbosch University, Tarsus Distribution, Nescafé Ricoffy, Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism and Mandela Bay Development Agency, all of whom appointed Boomtown during 2020.Agency CEO, Glen Meier, said he is inspired for the new year by the momentum of the agency’s recent award-winning work, by the response to its Bayeza Graduate Internship Programme, and by his team, which he said proved adaptable and professional in the face of the work and personal challenges thrown up by the pandemic, and efforts to curb it.“Everyone is justifiably enthused by their ability to be agile and adapt as many times as we did through the year. In addition to producing relevant work for our clients, we launched our in-house production and video content studio and went on to win several awards.“The personal and professional growth of the agency is evident in the types of work we are winning, and our showing in the awards ceremonies,” he said.Boomtown’s award wins during the year included Silver and Craft Pendorings for Nestlé Healthier Kids as well as being recognised in four different categories at the 2020 Assegai Awards for ‘The Silent Killer – Hypertension Awareness’, created for client Circular Health, Sovereign’s ‘Don’t be chicken, check them’ and its own credentials.Included on Meier’s own list of work he thought really stood out during the are the Sovereign ‘Worry Boob’ Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Woodlands Dairy Sustainability, Nescafé Ricoffy Heritage, Hogan Lovells Africa Forum 2020 and Nestlé Healthier Kids.He also praised the campaign to position the FirstChoice brand as a future-forward company investing in 17 areas of sustainability from farming to packing, and bringing the annual Africa Forum online with a turnout of just under 1,000 attendees, the largest number of participants since the forum’s inception.“But that was last year,” he quipped, “we’re looking forward to the new, and especially towards giving back to our home city and helping to build its economy and skills base through Bayeza, our graduate programme.“This year we have 10 graduates joining us in the disciplines of design, art direction and copywriting, digital strategy, market immersion, videography, social media content creation and client service. Our doors open to them on January 18.”