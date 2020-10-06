Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Advertising Obituary South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

RIP Brian Searle-Tripp

6 Oct 2020
Tributes are pouring in for Brian Searle-Tripp who has reportedly passed away.
Searle-Tripp enjoyed a successful career in the communications industry for 46 years. In 1976, he became a founding partner in the advertising agency Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin, which, in 1985, became Ogilvy& Mather, Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin, part of the Ogilvy Worldwide network.

How Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin gave SA advertising a Wallop!

What better way to celebrate Ogilvy's current successes than by hosting the book launch about the men who started off father agency Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin...

By Leigh Andrews 19 Nov 2014


In 1994 he was a founding partner of the Red & Yellow School of Logic & Magic, which has become South Africa’s foremost school of communications, enjoying an international reputation.

In 1995 he became the first recipient of the South African Creative Directors’ Forum Hall of Fame award, and in 1996 he was chosen as Financial Mail’s Advertising Achiever of the Year.

He retired from the industry in 2007.

Many in the advertising industry are posting tributes online:





Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Related

[IMC 2015] The state of integrated marketing6 Aug 2015
How Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin gave SA advertising a Wallop!19 Nov 2014

News


Show more

Let's do Biz