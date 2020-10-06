Tributes are pouring in for Brian Searle-Tripp who has reportedly passed away.

How Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin gave SA advertising a Wallop! What better way to celebrate Ogilvy's current successes than by hosting the book launch about the men who started off father agency Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin...

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Brian Searle-Tripp's passing. Brian was one of our founders, a legend of the advertising industry and a creative whose genius will echo for decades to come. We send our sincere condolences to Marina and the rest of Brian's family pic.twitter.com/cknR7TbvCP — Red & Yellow School (@RedAndYellowEd) October 5, 2020

A giant has fallen. RIP Brian Searle-Tripp. Always a gentleman to me and an outrageously talented adman. When you read Wallop, the book that Bob Rightford, Brian and Roger Makin wrote about their experiences building Ogilvy RSTM, Brian's art direction and…https://t.co/fv1O2y31BV — Gillian Rightford (@grightford) October 5, 2020

Brian Searle-Tripp was such a monumental man - virtually his own planet. If you ever came close to him you were sure to be drawn in and slingshot with ever greater momentum. He did that with people, with brands, with our entire industry. You have my eternal respect Brian. #RIP — alistair king (@ALsparkles) October 6, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of legendary adman, mentor & friend Brian Searle-Tripp. A titan of a creative director behind many of South Africa’s most loved & memorable ads ❤️������ R.I.P Brian #RESPECT �� pic.twitter.com/2F3nVgEaf1 — Mike Abel : Behaviour Is Truth (@abelmike) October 5, 2020

Brian Searle-Tripp.

A titan.

A legend.

He made so many great ads.

And great ad men and women.



R.I.P. �� — Jabulani (@papa_action) October 5, 2020

Searle-Tripp enjoyed a successful career in the communications industry for 46 years. In 1976, he became a founding partner in the advertising agency Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin, which, in 1985, became Ogilvy& Mather, Rightford, Searle-Tripp & Makin, part of the Ogilvy Worldwide network.In 1994 he was a founding partner of the Red & Yellow School of Logic & Magic, which has become South Africa’s foremost school of communications, enjoying an international reputation.In 1995 he became the first recipient of the South African Creative Directors’ Forum Hall of Fame award, and in 1996 he was chosen asAdvertising Achiever of the Year.He retired from the industry in 2007.Many in the advertising industry are posting tributes online: