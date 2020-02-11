Get your best game on, be on par at this year's Amasa Charity Golf Day

It's that time of the year and Amasa (the Advertising and Media Association of South Africa) is excited to announce that the organisation's annual charity golf day is open for bookings.

Gold Medal Partner – Dinner Sponsor R30,000

Responsible for providing dinner for the evening and table branding. Silver Medal Partner – Halfway House R12,000

Responsible for sponsorship of the halfway house meal vouchers. Bronze Medal Partner – Prize Sponsorship R9,000

Responsible for providing either prizes or cash for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize. Raffle Prize sponsorship R20,000

Responsible for providing the raffle prize.

4 ball booking and payments

Natalie card





Sponsorships

Jacqueline Klug

084 806 0305





Parkview Golf Club Event Manager

Tracey Delport

011 646 5400

The key aim of this day is to raise funds for the Amasa Bursary Fund to continually strive to uplift the education levels and expertise of the media industry.We encourage the industry to get behind it and support the growth and development of the industry’s bright young media talent and at the same time enjoy, what has become, a renown and fun-filled day out in the Johannesburg sun.This annual event is always a huge success and normally oversubscribed and we look forward to another great event this year. We would like to thank you in advance, once again, for the amazing support we receive from the media and advertising industry for this event.The Parkview Golf Course20 February 2020from 10amfrom 11am4Ball Alliance (2 scores to count)from 3pm6pmBe it a team build or your own special client invitation, join us for a fun filled day on the course.Course fees, lunch at halfway house, early dinner and prize giving.Spotter/Caddy fees, golf cart, dress up, refreshments. Please contact Parkview Golf Club to book your caddies and gold carts in advance – first come, first serve.*Minimum of one spotter/caddy per four ball. Halfway house and caddy fees for your own account.