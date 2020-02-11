Get your best game on, be on par at this year's Amasa Charity Golf Day

It's that time of the year and Amasa (the Advertising and Media Association of South Africa) is excited to announce that the organisation's annual charity golf day is open for bookings.
The key aim of this day is to raise funds for the Amasa Bursary Fund to continually strive to uplift the education levels and expertise of the media industry.
We encourage the industry to get behind it and support the growth and development of the industry’s bright young media talent and at the same time enjoy, what has become, a renown and fun-filled day out in the Johannesburg sun.
Main sponsorship opportunities
*All these sponsorships include a 4ball.
Gold Medal Partner – Dinner Sponsor R30,000 Responsible for providing dinner for the evening and table branding.
Silver Medal Partner – Halfway House R12,000 Responsible for sponsorship of the halfway house meal vouchers.
Bronze Medal Partner – Prize Sponsorship R9,000 Responsible for providing either prizes or cash for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize.
Raffle Prize sponsorship R20,000 Responsible for providing the raffle prize.
This annual event is always a huge success and normally oversubscribed and we look forward to another great event this year. We would like to thank you in advance, once again, for the amazing support we receive from the media and advertising industry for this event.
Where: The Parkview Golf Course
When: 20 February 2020
Registration: from 10am
Tee Times: from 11am
Format: 4Ball Alliance (2 scores to count)
Networking Event: from 3pm
Dinner and Prize Giving: 6pm
Participation Costs
Be it a team build or your own special client invitation, join us for a fun filled day on the course.
R3000/per 4ball
Includes:
Course fees, lunch at halfway house, early dinner and prize giving.
Excludes:
Spotter/Caddy fees, golf cart, dress up, refreshments. Please contact Parkview Golf Club to book your caddies and gold carts in advance – first come, first serve.
*Minimum of one spotter/caddy per four ball. Halfway house and caddy fees for your own account.
