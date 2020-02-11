Advertising Company news South Africa

Get your best game on, be on par at this year's Amasa Charity Golf Day

Issued by: Amasa
It's that time of the year and Amasa (the Advertising and Media Association of South Africa) is excited to announce that the organisation's annual charity golf day is open for bookings.
The key aim of this day is to raise funds for the Amasa Bursary Fund to continually strive to uplift the education levels and expertise of the media industry.


We encourage the industry to get behind it and support the growth and development of the industry’s bright young media talent and at the same time enjoy, what has become, a renown and fun-filled day out in the Johannesburg sun.

Main sponsorship opportunities

*All these sponsorships include a 4ball.
  • Gold Medal Partner – Dinner Sponsor R30,000
    Responsible for providing dinner for the evening and table branding.

  • Silver Medal Partner – Halfway House R12,000
    Responsible for sponsorship of the halfway house meal vouchers.

  • Bronze Medal Partner – Prize Sponsorship R9,000
    Responsible for providing either prizes or cash for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize.

  • Raffle Prize sponsorship R20,000
    Responsible for providing the raffle prize.
This annual event is always a huge success and normally oversubscribed and we look forward to another great event this year. We would like to thank you in advance, once again, for the amazing support we receive from the media and advertising industry for this event.

Where: The Parkview Golf Course

When: 20 February 2020

Registration: from 10am

Tee Times: from 11am

Format: 4Ball Alliance (2 scores to count)

Networking Event: from 3pm

Dinner and Prize Giving: 6pm

Participation Costs

Be it a team build or your own special client invitation, join us for a fun filled day on the course.

R3000/per 4ball

Includes:

Course fees, lunch at halfway house, early dinner and prize giving.

Excludes:

Spotter/Caddy fees, golf cart, dress up, refreshments. Please contact Parkview Golf Club to book your caddies and gold carts in advance – first come, first serve.

*Minimum of one spotter/caddy per four ball. Halfway house and caddy fees for your own account.

  • 4 ball booking and payments
    Natalie card -

  • Sponsorships
    Jacqueline Klug –
    084 806 0305

  • Parkview Golf Club Event Manager
    Tracey Delport –
    011 646 5400

Amasa The Advertising Media Association of South Africa's primary focus is the education of people with an interest in the media, marketing and advertising industry.
