Africa


BusinessTech - where South Africa's biggest companies advertise

10 Jan 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
South African companies know they can get the best return on their marketing spend by advertising on BusinessTech.
South Africa’s most successful companies have one thing in common – they advertise on BusinessTech.

These companies know they can get the best return on their marketing spend because BusinessTech is the largest business news website in South Africa and has a highly influential audience.

BusinessTech is the preferred source of business news for South Africa’s top business people – including C-level executives, business owners, company directors, and business managers.

Every month, this translates to the following readership numbers among business leaders:

  • CEO/director – 131,000
  • Business owner – 856,000
  • Senior management – 712,000
  • Middle management – 1,331,000
  • Junior management – 1,085,000

Advertising to such a large and influential audience benefits almost every type of business, as these readers make key purchasing decisions in their businesses and homes.

Advertise on BusinessTech

BusinessTech boasts a broad selection of marketing products that will help you benefit from its large and influential audience. These high-performing products include sponsored articles with social media amplification, display banners, display takeovers, Business Talk interviews, customer videos, dedicated mailers, and more.

The BusinessTech marketing team will take care of your advertising campaign throughout – including creating content, managing your campaign, optimising its performance, and generating reports.

If you’d like to advertise on BusinessTech, click here.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

