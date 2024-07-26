Tourism & Travel Travel
    VFS Global opens new centres for Ireland visas in SA

    26 Jul 2024
    Three new VFS Global application centres have opened in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria to assist South African and Botswana residents applying for travel to Ireland.
    Source: kstudio via
    Source: kstudio via Freepik

    VFS Global has been appointed as the official partner of the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, and services have commenced from 10 July across the three cities.

    Botswana, South African travellers to Ireland now require visas
    11 Jul 2024

    The centres offer optional value-added services such as Premium Lounge, Prime Time Submission, and Walk-In Without Appointment for the convenience of applicants on the date of their scheduled appointment.

    Hariprasad Viswanathan, head of sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global says: "The opening of three new centres in key locations of the Kingdom is part of VFS Global’s plans to enhance cooperation with the Government of Ireland and offer a convenient and secure visa application platform to outbound travellers from South Africa and Botswana and efficiently cater to the growing travel needs from both countries."

    Key features of the new VFS Global centres include:

    • Prime time service: Apply beyond regular hours from 3pm to 5am on working days (subject to availability).
    • Premium lounge service: Enjoy personalized assistance from dedicated staff.
    • Walk-in service: Submit applications during business hours without a prior appointment.
    • SMS tracking: Track your application status via SMS.
    • Courier service: Optional delivery of passports to your doorstep.
    • Value-added services: Additional services such as photocopying and photo services available.

    Since 2004, VFS Global has been the trusted partner for the Government of Ireland, handling visa processing through a network of 79 Visa Application Centres in 26 countries, including Ghana, India, China, and the Philippines.

