The best of marketing: 2024 Effie Awards finalists announced

This year, a total of 78 entries across 39 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished panel, representative of the broader industry. Jury members were drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media, and marketing.

Tasked with reading through and adjudicating the cases submitted in the 2024 programme, the jury reached agreement on those campaigns that delivered against marketing effectiveness and deemed worthy of being named as finalists. All finalists will proceed to the second round of judging and are in the running to be awarded a highly coveted Effie Award. Winners of the 2024 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held on Thursday, 24 October, 2024.

The 2024 Effie Awards South Africa marks the fourth edition of this highly respected programme, which continues to grow from strength to strength. This year witnessed a substantial increase in total submissions from a record number of unique entrants drawn from agencies representing advertising and marketing, PR and media verticals, and client side. This diversity underscores the increasing emphasis being placed on marketing effectiveness, reflecting the industry's commitment to recognising impactful and strategically sound campaigns.

Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA, commented: "Achieving finalist status in the Effie Awards is a significant accomplishment. It not only highlights the creative and strategic prowess of the agencies and their clients but also underscores their ability to drive tangible business results. Being recognised as a finalist is, in itself, a valuable marker of success and a testament to the effectiveness of their campaigns."

The 2024 Effie Awards finalists are:

AGENCY CAMPAIGN CATEGORY CLIENT Ogilvy South Africa Bread of the Nation Beverages - Alcohol SAB (AB InBev) Retroviral The GranBoks Beverages - Alcohol SAB (AB InBev) Halo 100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry Challenger Brand Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies Pineapple Levergy Stand Tall Current Events Telkom Halo 100% Pure Results: How Pineapple Took On Insurance Giants David vs. Goliath (Traditional) Pineapple Ogilvy South Africa When Mzansi's Generosity was lost, Cadbury put generosity back on the Map for Every South African Engaged Community Cadbury Dairy Milk Joe Public SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital SAB (AB InBev) Ogilvy Cape Town Carling Cup 2023 - Fak'UGesi (Bring The Energy) Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital SAB (AB InBev) Halo Where There’s A Will, There’s Results: How Changing How We Spoke About Death Helped Capital Legacy Draft More Wills Than Ever Before. Finance Capital Legacy Joe Public Nedbank eOfisini: How Nedbank departed from ad campaign to entertaining series and smashed targets Finance Nedbank Ogilvy South Africa When two icons meet: KFC x Uncle Waffles presents a burger made in culture Influencer Marketing KFC SA Halo 100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry Insurance Pineapple Ogilvy South Africa How KFC disrupted the breakfast category and changed it forever! Marketing Disruptors KFC Ogilvy South Africa Bread of the Nation Marketing Innovation Solutions SAB (AB InBev) Promise Group Castle Lite_Extra Cold Certified Marketing Innovation Solutions SAB (AB InBev) M&C Saatchi Abel Simba x KFC Zinger Wings – Zinger for Longer New Product or Service Introduction & New Product or Service Line Extension Simba Ogilvy South Africa How KFC took on the breakfast category, changed its fortune and the category forever! Restaurants KFC Joe Public EasyBucks: Unbelievable but true results Restaurants Chicken Licken 99cents Checkers Xtra Savings Plus - Mission Impossible Made Possible Retail Checkers Joe Public SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Seasonal Marketing - Products, Services SAB (AB InBev) Ogilvy South Africa Bread of the Nation Social Good - Brands / Positive Change SAB (AB InBev) Joe Public SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Social Good - Brands / Positive Change SAB (AB InBev) Joe Public SAB SHARP - Zikhethele Isinqumo Ngesakho Social Good - Brands / Positive Change SAB (AB InBev) Ogilvy South Africa Made in Culture: How KFC debuted the Uncle Waffles burger Social Media KFC SA Ogilvy Cape Town PEP Changing Station Timely Opportunity PEP Joe Public SheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only Bar Timely Opportunity SAB (AB InBev) Ogilvy South Africa Bread of the Nation Beverages - Alcohol SAB (AB InBev)

"In today’s increasingly fragmented marketing environment, recognising and Awarding Ideas that Work® is more important than ever. The Effie Awards play a crucial role in highlighting campaigns that not only meet business objectives but also cut through the noise to reach consumers effectively. As we look forward to the gala in October, we anticipate not only celebrating the success of our winners but also honouring the resilience and creativity of our entire industry. This celebration is a testament to the enduring power of impactful advertising and the shared commitment to excellence within our community," adds Rightford.

The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever.

For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA

Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.



