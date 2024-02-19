Marketing & Media Marketing
    The best of marketing: 2024 Effie Awards finalists announced

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    15 Aug 2024
    Effie South Africa is pleased to announce the 26 finalists in the 2024 Effie Awards South Africa programme following the first round of judging which took place at the end of July. Effie Awards finalists earn points toward the global Effie Index and attaining finalist status ensures that agency and client partnerships are globally recognized for having implemented campaigns that delivered against business objectives.
    This year, a total of 78 entries across 39 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished panel, representative of the broader industry. Jury members were drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media, and marketing.

    Tasked with reading through and adjudicating the cases submitted in the 2024 programme, the jury reached agreement on those campaigns that delivered against marketing effectiveness and deemed worthy of being named as finalists. All finalists will proceed to the second round of judging and are in the running to be awarded a highly coveted Effie Award. Winners of the 2024 programme will be announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held on Thursday, 24 October, 2024.

    The 2024 Effie Awards South Africa marks the fourth edition of this highly respected programme, which continues to grow from strength to strength. This year witnessed a substantial increase in total submissions from a record number of unique entrants drawn from agencies representing advertising and marketing, PR and media verticals, and client side. This diversity underscores the increasing emphasis being placed on marketing effectiveness, reflecting the industry's commitment to recognising impactful and strategically sound campaigns.

    Gillian Rightford, executive director at the ACA, commented: "Achieving finalist status in the Effie Awards is a significant accomplishment. It not only highlights the creative and strategic prowess of the agencies and their clients but also underscores their ability to drive tangible business results. Being recognised as a finalist is, in itself, a valuable marker of success and a testament to the effectiveness of their campaigns."

    The 2024 Effie Awards finalists are:

    AGENCYCAMPAIGNCATEGORYCLIENT
    Ogilvy South AfricaBread of the NationBeverages - Alcohol  SAB (AB InBev)
    RetroviralThe GranBoksBeverages - Alcohol  SAB (AB InBev)
    Halo100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance IndustryChallenger Brand Solution / Commerce & Shopper EffiesPineapple
    LevergyStand TallCurrent EventsTelkom
    Halo100% Pure Results: How Pineapple Took On Insurance GiantsDavid vs. Goliath (Traditional)Pineapple
    Ogilvy South AfricaWhen Mzansi's Generosity was lost, Cadbury put generosity back on the Map for Every South AfricanEngaged CommunityCadbury Dairy Milk
    Joe PublicSheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only BarExperiential Marketing: Live & DigitalSAB (AB InBev)
    Ogilvy Cape TownCarling Cup 2023 - Fak'UGesi (Bring The Energy)Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital  SAB (AB InBev)
    HaloWhere There’s A Will, There’s Results: How Changing How We Spoke About Death Helped Capital Legacy Draft More Wills Than Ever Before.FinanceCapital Legacy
    Joe PublicNedbank eOfisini: How Nedbank departed from ad campaign to entertaining series and smashed targetsFinanceNedbank
    Ogilvy South AfricaWhen two icons meet: KFC x Uncle Waffles presents a burger made in cultureInfluencer MarketingKFC SA
    Halo100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance IndustryInsurancePineapple
    Ogilvy South AfricaHow KFC disrupted the breakfast category and changed it forever!Marketing DisruptorsKFC
    Ogilvy South AfricaBread of the NationMarketing Innovation Solutions  SAB (AB InBev)
    Promise GroupCastle Lite_Extra Cold CertifiedMarketing Innovation SolutionsSAB (AB InBev)
    M&C Saatchi AbelSimba x KFC Zinger Wings – Zinger for LongerNew Product or Service Introduction & New Product or Service Line ExtensionSimba
    Ogilvy South AfricaHow KFC took on the breakfast category, changed its fortune and the category forever!RestaurantsKFC
    Joe PublicEasyBucks: Unbelievable but true resultsRestaurantsChicken Licken
    99centsCheckers Xtra Savings Plus - Mission Impossible Made PossibleRetailCheckers
    Joe PublicSheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only BarSeasonal Marketing - Products, ServicesSAB (AB InBev)
    Ogilvy South AfricaBread of the NationSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeSAB (AB InBev)
    Joe PublicSheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only BarSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeSAB (AB InBev)
    Joe PublicSAB SHARP - Zikhethele Isinqumo NgesakhoSocial Good - Brands / Positive ChangeSAB (AB InBev)
    Ogilvy South AfricaMade in Culture: How KFC debuted the Uncle Waffles burgerSocial MediaKFC SA
    Ogilvy Cape TownPEP Changing StationTimely OpportunityPEP
    Joe PublicSheBeen: South Africa’s First-Ever Women-Only BarTimely OpportunitySAB (AB InBev)
    Ogilvy South AfricaBread of the NationBeverages - AlcoholSAB (AB InBev)

    "In today’s increasingly fragmented marketing environment, recognising and Awarding Ideas that Work® is more important than ever. The Effie Awards play a crucial role in highlighting campaigns that not only meet business objectives but also cut through the noise to reach consumers effectively. As we look forward to the gala in October, we anticipate not only celebrating the success of our winners but also honouring the resilience and creativity of our entire industry. This celebration is a testament to the enduring power of impactful advertising and the shared commitment to excellence within our community," adds Rightford.

    The Effie Awards South Africa is hosted by the ACA and proudly sponsored by Nedbank, GIB Insurance, SAB, Investec, PepsiCo, Unilever.

    For more information visit the Effie South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Join the conversation - #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
