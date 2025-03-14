Telkom, partners introduce smart agritech, transforming SA wine

Telkom, in partnership with South Africa Wine and industry leaders, has launched the Smart Agritech initiative to revolutionise South African agriculture, particularly in the wine industry. Unveiled in February at Lanzerac Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, the project leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and resilience in farming.

The initiative combines Telkom’s 5G connectivity, Aizatron’s expertise in AI and IoT, Stellenbosch University’s agricultural research, and South Africa Wine's industry knowledge. This collaborative effort seeks to modernise viticulture through data-driven solutions, setting a new standard for smart farming practices.

Source: Supplied

Key objectives

• Real-time monitoring of vineyard health and resource usage.

• Improved farming efficiency and sustainable practices.

• Data-driven insights for optimising crop production and resource management.

“Telkom has always been a pioneer in leveraging technology to drive innovation. With the Smart Agritech initiative, we are taking a bold step in transforming agriculture and showcasing how connectivity can unlock endless possibilities,” shared Lunga Siyo, chief executive officer at Telkom CSB.

Ansu Sooful, CEO of Aizatron, highlighted: “At the core of the Smart AgriTech Sandbox, our TOPS platform accelerates AI and digital solution deployment with unmatched speed and efficiency. It’s more than infrastructure—it’s an ecosystem that unites academia, industry, and the private sector to rapidly develop, test, and commercialise innovative solutions at lower costs through its modular building blocks and open standards support.”

Enhancing data integration

Albert Strever of Stellenbosch University added: “This platform is set to advance innovation by providing a sandbox environment to enhance data integration from different sources and stakeholders.

"Our flagship vineyard research projects at Welgevallen, supported by South Africa Wine and the Water Research Commission, provide the ideal testing and ground-truthing environment. We believe the initiative will enhance our already strong focus on emerging and novel technologies in these projects.”

The Telkom Smart Agritech initiative is set to boost the productivity of South Africa’s agricultural sector while serving as a global model for sustainable, tech-driven farming practices.

“By harnessing the power of 5G connectivity, AI, and IoT, we are empowering farmers to make data-driven decisions that increase productivity while conserving vital resources. This project exemplifies the potential of collaboration and innovation to address real-world challenges and create lasting impact,” concluded Siyo.