Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MES (Mould Empower Serve)TrialogueGreenCapeFoodForward SANorth-West University (NWU)Sauce AdvertisingInvibes AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Environment & Natural Resources News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Southern African states make fresh pitch to trade $1bn ivory stockpile

    By Nyasha Chingono
    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    Southern African countries hosting the largest elephant populations in the world made a fresh pitch on Wednesday, 29 May, to be allowed to sell their $1bn ivory stockpiles, amid calls to pull out of an international convention on endangered species.
    Ivory tusks are displayed after the official start of the destruction of confiscated ivory in Hong Kong, 15 May 2014. Reuters/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
    Ivory tusks are displayed after the official start of the destruction of confiscated ivory in Hong Kong, 15 May 2014. Reuters/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

    Five countries that make up the Kavango-Zambezi (Kaza) trans-frontier conservation area - Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Namibia - have been pushing for the lifting of a ban on ivory sales imposed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

    CITES, an inter-governmental body made up of 184 members, regulates wildlife trade in order to protect certain species from over-exploitation. In 1989, CITES banned the international commercial trade in African elephant ivory after populations of the animal declined sharply in the preceding decade.

    Despite the ban, CITES in 1999 and 2008 allowed some one-time ivory sales by countries with "healthy and well managed" elephant populations, such as Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, with proceeds going to conservation programmes.

    Kaza states, who hold a combined 227,000 elephants - more than half the total African population - are holding a summit in Zambia and have urged CITES to allow more ivory and elephant sales.

    "The elephant in the room is how we are going to sustainably harvest our wildlife, how we are sustainably going to sell our stockpile of ivory," Zambia's tourism minister, Rodney Sikumba, told delegates. "You can only imagine how much of that $1bn will go towards managing our wildlife resources."

    Addressing the summit, Botswana's environment minister Nnankiki Makwinja said ivory trade was a key part of the country's conservation plan.

    "Botswana has been very firm on the utilisation of its resources for the benefit of its people. When you talk about sustainable development, you cannot fail to talk about issues of trade," Makwinja said.

    Namibian conservationist Malan Lindeque urged Kaza countries to pull out of CITES and form a separate convention body that would allow ivory trade.

    "This is fundamentally unjust," Lindeque told Reuters.

    "I believe that nothing will change. Those members with huge stockpiles of ivory should leave CITES and make the strongest possible protest."

    Read more: ivory trade, CITES, ivory trade ban, Nyasha Chingono
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nyasha Chingono

    Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; editing by Nelson Banya and David Holmes

    Related

    A villager arrives to collect her monthly allocations of food aid provided by the World Food Program (WFP) in Mumijo, Buhera district east of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 March 2024. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo
    More than half of Zimbabwean population will need food aid, cabinet says
     17 May 2024
    Source: Reuters. A man poses with a handful of Zimbabwean dollars at a bank in central Harare, 15 June 2015. Zimbabweans began exchanging old notes of local dollars for US dollars, as President Robert Mugabe's government sought to officially bury the worthless currency. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo
    Transition to ZiG currency sparks trade disruption in Zimbabwe
     11 Apr 2024
    A man poses with a handful of Zimbabwean dollars at a bank in central Harare, 15 June 2015. Zimbabweans began exchanging old notes of local dollars for US dollars, as President Robert Mugabe's government seeks to officially bury the worthless currency. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo
    Zimbabwe launches gold-backed currency to replace battered local dollar
     5 Apr 2024
    File photo: President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, 21 September 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
    Zimbabwe scraps colonial-era death penalty law
     7 Feb 2024
    A logo of the World Food Program is seen at their headquarters after the WFP won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, in Rome, Italy 9 October 2020. Reuters/Remo Casilli/File Photo
    WFP plans food relief for 270,000 Zimbabweans, poor harvest expected
     5 Jan 2024
    Image: Officials inspect the carcass of an elephant in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, 7 December 2023, Reuters/Nyasha Chigono
    Dozens of Zimbabwe elephants die as climate change dries up Hwange park
     8 Dec 2023
    Zimbabwe horticulture sees green shoots, targets $1bn exports
    Zimbabwe horticulture sees green shoots, targets $1bn exports
     17 Nov 2023
    Image source: padasmith –
    Zimbabwe to take 30% of carbon credit revenue
     21 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz