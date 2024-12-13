ESG Food, Water & Energy Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ASUSSAMROOverall Events & CommunicationNext GenerationEast Coast RadioThe Social Employment FundMpactTrialogueOur Salad MixBonitasAfrica Global LogisticsdotGOODEdge GrowthJockey South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Zimbabwe at risk of another dry season after El Nino drought, says WFP

    By Nyasha Chingono
    13 Dec 2024
    13 Dec 2024
    Zimbabwe appears to be heading into another dry spell that could worsen hunger for millions of people already suffering from an El Nino-induced drought, the UN World Food Programme said on Thursday.
    Wilted maize crops are seen in Mumijo, Buhera district, east of capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 March 2024. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo
    Wilted maize crops are seen in Mumijo, Buhera district, east of capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 March 2024. Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

    The drought in Southern Africa that started early this year has been the worst in decades and prompted Zimbabwe and neighbouring countries to declare a state of disaster over food shortages.

    Rainfall was forecast to resume in October, which is normally the start of a six-month rainy season. But so far Zimbabwe has received only a few days of rain in late November.

    "We are worried. You can see the ground in front of us is bone dry," said World Food Programme country director Barbara Clemens during a food distribution event in Chivi, southern Zimbabwe.

    Families in the district are already skipping meals to preserve the little food they have.

    Georgina Maphosa, 74, said she feared worse hunger next year after the maize crop she planted in late November failed to germinate.

    "I can now afford to eat once a day. I had hoped that this season would be better, but my early crop is already a write-off," said Maphosa, who woke up at 5am to queue for food handouts.

    More than half of Zimbabwe's population of 16 million was in need of food aid this year, the government said in May.

    Zimbabwe has failed to feed itself since 2000, when former president Robert Mugabe led land reforms that disrupted production, while climate change has worsened the country's ability to grow enough food.

    Read more: food security, drought, Food Security and Climate Change, drought affected production, food security crisis, Nyasha Chingono
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nyasha Chingono

    Editing by Nellie Peyton; editing by David Goodman
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz