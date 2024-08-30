Agriculture Horticulture
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Horticulture News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Forex rule hampers Zimbabwe's horticulture recovery

    By Nyasha Chingono
    30 Aug 2024
    30 Aug 2024
    Zimbabwe's horticulture sector's recovery is being hindered by a rule requiring exporters to exchange 25% of their dollar earnings into local currency, according to the Horticultural Development Council (HDC). The sector, which was severely impacted by land seizures under former President Robert Mugabe, has seen exports rebound above $100 million annually, driven by investments in high-demand crops like blueberries and macadamia nuts. However, the HDC warns that growth is being stifled by the currency rule and high borrowing costs.
    Linda Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Horticultural Development Council attends an exclusive interview with Reuters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 28, 2024. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
    Linda Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Horticultural Development Council attends an exclusive interview with Reuters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 28, 2024. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Under the rule, exporters exchange 25% of their earnings for local currency at what critics say is an overvalued official rate, leading to losses in terms of a black market rate that is widely used in the economy.

    Zimbabwe still uses the U.S. dollar in formal transactions after ditching its own currency in 2009 amid hyperinflation. Local currencies reintroduced since 2019 have been volatile.

    "It is like a double taxation because that money is changed into local currency, but all the costs of the produce are in US dollars. The (production) costs are even higher than our neighbours," HDC CEO Linda Nielsen told Reuters.

    The government should, instead, give farmers tax incentives to help the sector grow and meet its ambitious target for $1 billion of exports by 2030, she said.

    Zimbabwe is one of the fastest-growing blueberry producers globally, but the HDC says the country risks missing out on opportunities due to unfavourable economic conditions.

    "We have a real opportunity for growth, but we don’t have the patient capital that is required for that growth," Nielsen said.

    "The funding that was available through commercial banks is very short-term and perennial plantation crops don’t suit that funding," she added.

    Read more: agriculture, horticulture, africa agriculture, agroprocessing, Nyasha Chingono
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nyasha Chingono

    Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Nelson Banya and Mark Potter.


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz