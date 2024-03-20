Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Agribusiness News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

Crime is rampant in South Africa, lets change that with Martin Van Staden

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South African oranges gain access to Vietnamese market

    20 Mar 2024
    20 Mar 2024
    A new bilateral protocol, opening the Vietnamese market to South African oranges, has been signed by the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) together with the Southern Africa Citrus Growers' Association. This is good news ahead of the 2024 citrus export season, which will start to ramp up in April.
    Source:
    Source: 123RF

    The opening of this market offers an export potential of 15,000 tonnes of oranges. This will translate into more job opportunities and revenue generation.

    This historic protocol comes almost a decade after a change in Vietnamese import regulations necessitated a new protocol. DALRRD and the CGA have in that time worked together to make sure local citrus growers will benefit from increased market access. Their collaborative efforts were underpinned by extensive technical work provided by Citrus Research International, a subsidiary of the CGA.

    Opening new export opportunities

    Part of the Department's strategy and commitment to support farmers is driving export-led inclusive growth in the agricultural sector.
    Minister of the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza reaffirmed this position in 2023 when she addressed the CGA's Citrus Summit, encouraging the industry players to work with the Department to expedite greater market access for citrus in the East.

    Phytosanitary necessities have also since been agreed on by Vietnam and South Africa. A recent final adjustment was the removal of two pests from the official pest list. A new cold treatment protocol was set out in the phytosanitary import requirements document by the Plant Protection Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam.

    In a joint statement, DALRRD and the CGA said: "The opening of the Vietnam market is a major win for the citrus industry, especially considering that the South African citrus industry has the potential to increase its exports from 165 million to 260 million cartons (1 carton is equivalent to 15 kilograms) in the next eight years if all role-players work together as envisioned in the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP)."

    They also expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam. "A supply of our local oranges to Vietnam is in the interest of both the Vietnamese consumer and the South African citrus grower."

    Read more: Agribusiness, agroprocessing
    NextOptions

    Related

    South Africa Wine and Stellenbosch University launch innovative Chenin Blanc project
    South Africa Wine and Stellenbosch University launch innovative Chenin Blanc project
    1 day
    Nedbank, PALS partnership boosts new-era farming with Next Level Training
    Nedbank, PALS partnership boosts new-era farming with Next Level Training
    15 Mar 2024
    FSA's new livestock safety system to mitigate foot-and-mouth disease risks
    FSA's new livestock safety system to mitigate foot-and-mouth disease risks
    14 Mar 2024
    African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens
    African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens
     14 Mar 2024
    Ivory Coast regulator warns cocoa exporters not to overpay
    Ivory Coast regulator warns cocoa exporters not to overpay
     13 Mar 2024
    SA poultry reacts to ITAC's rebates on select imported chickens
    SA poultry reacts to ITAC's rebates on select imported chickens
    12 Mar 2024
    Source: ©monticello via
    FAO report: World food commodity prices decline for 7th consecutive month
    11 Mar 2024
    Astral Foods sells minority stake in Quantum Foods
    Astral Foods sells minority stake in Quantum Foods
    8 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz