    South African International Tattoo Convention returns to Cape Town

    7 Mar 2024
    7 Mar 2024
    More than 120 tattooers from around the world will come together in Cape Town from 29-31 March 2024 for the annual South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC). This event is recognised as one of the best tattoo artist showcases in the world, and is reportedly the only one of its kind in Africa.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Kristian Angelo on Unsplash

    The three-day-long experience draws travelling artists from more than 20 countries to South Africa and further cements Cape Town as a premier cultural destination and hub.

    Founder Waldo Del Rocca reflects on the evolution of tattooing, citing its remarkable advancement and ever-growing popularity. “The art of tattooing has progressed in leaps and bounds over recent years, and with a surge in popularity, tattoo art has reached new heights,” says del Rocca. “We began this event six years ago to bring the world’s best tattoo artists to South Africa.”

    The convention will boast a lineup comprising 70% international talent alongside 30% local artists. Featured tattoo artists at this year’s convention are highlighted in the link below::

    View the list of artists here

    For those eager to receive tattoos from their preferred tattoo artists, patrons are encouraged to secure their place by scheduling an appointment through the website or as a walk-up at the event.

    “There is something incredibly special about this global coming-together of artists. It offers a high-quality tattooing experience, in a professional environment, where you will receive world-class advice with a wide selection of tattoos to choose from,” organiser Romy Van Tonder adds.

    “Whether you are collecting a small memento-type tattoo from an artist’s drawing sheet, looking for some fine art prints for your home, or committing to a full-day tattoo by your favourite artist, there is an unexplainable magic that happens when so many people come together for this event”.

    “The convention is a heartfelt tattooer-owned. Each year we consider it a great honour to gather an amazing group of artists under one roof.” says Del Rocca. “Over the convention weekend we’ll host food trucks, live bands, coffee roasters, chocolatiers, and more. After three days of tattooing, the fun is not over! The tattooers have established a few traditions like taking the train to swim with the cape penguins and going on a 3 day safari”.

    The 2024 South African International Tattoo Convention will unfold at The Lookout, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town and tickets are available at www.howler.co.za

    South African International Tattoo Convention, Romy van Tonder, Waldo del Rocca
