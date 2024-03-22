Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

The 2024 Elections are going to be wild!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Sibanye-Stillwater appoints uranium veteran Greg Cochran as EVP

    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater announced that it has appointed Greg Cochran as executive vice president (EVP) for Uranium, effective 1 June 2024. Cochran will be tasked with developing and driving strategies to unlock and maximise the value of the group's significant uranium resources. He'll also leverage his extensive experience and track record in the uranium sector to explore other potential opportunities.
    Sibanye's Cooke operation is situated in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near Randfontein
    Sibanye's Cooke operation is situated in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near Randfontein

    A respected international mining executive, Cochran boasts over 30 years' experience in a variety of commodities and leadership roles across the globe, with a particular focus on uranium.

    His 15-year uranium industry career began in 2006 when he joined Uranium One's South Australian team. There, he played a key role in securing environmental approvals for the Honeymoon Mine and oversaw the establishment of the Mitsui-Uranium One Australia joint venture.

    DMRE is revisiting possible nuclear power generation. Source: Shaun P Twomey/Pexels
    Latest government nuclear push sparks faith community outcry

    1 day

    Cochran further distinguished himself by leading the due diligence team for Uranium One's C$3.8bn acquisition of UrAsia Ltd in 2007 - the largest uranium transaction in history. He was also responsible for integrating and managing the Kazakh joint venture interests.

    Beyond Uranium One, Cochran has led other uranium companies, including the Namibian-focused developer Deep Yellow Limited.

    Recent experience

    Most recently, he served as MD and CEO of Aurora Energy Metals, a company with an advanced uranium project in the USA. Prior to Aurora, he was the CEO of Reward Minerals, a company focused on developing sulphate of potash.

    Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman welcomed Cochran's appointment, stating, "With a solid foundation currently underpinning the uranium market, we'll be evaluating various options to extract value from our existing uranium resources.”

    We're confident that Greg has the expertise to deliver on this potential

    Sibanye’s uranium resources include 32 million pounds of on surface at the Cooke tailings dam and the 27 million pounds of uranium resources at Beatrix 4 (Beisa).

    Uranium and other radioactive elements naturally occur in the surrounding host rock that contains gold ore deposits.

    Read more: uranium, Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater
    NextOptions

    Related

    Sibanye-Stillwater has suffered a production disruption at its Rustenburg complex
    Sibanye-Stillwater shaft damaged, production put on hold
    2 days
    Clouds pass over the pit head at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Froneman considers restructuring and capital raise to slow PGM losses
     5 Mar 2024
    The PGM market decline is seeing job cuts across the value chain. Source: DALL-E 3
    Sibanye-Stillwater concludes consultations, shuts shaft to minimise job cuts
     23 Feb 2024
    Forge Academy launches new 4IR AWS and community construction programmes
    Forge Academy launches new 4IR AWS and community construction programmes
    19 Feb 2024
    Neal Froneman spoke to Bizcommunity at the Webber Wentzel 'Reimagining Mining' panel discussion.
    #MI24: Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says now is the time to invest in PGM
     7 Feb 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater accelerates decarbonisation with two new renewable energy projects. Source:
    Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Naidoo-Vermaak as new Chief Sustainability Officer
    9 Jan 2024
    A haul truck is seen at the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Anglo American readies cost cuts in wake of PGM market downturn
     7 Dec 2023
    Johann de Bruin, CEO at Erudite
    Forget LNG and hydrogen, uranium could end energy poverty in Africa
     6 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz