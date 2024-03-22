Sibanye-Stillwater appoints uranium veteran Greg Cochran as EVP

Sibanye-Stillwater announced that it has appointed Greg Cochran as executive vice president (EVP) for Uranium, effective 1 June 2024. Cochran will be tasked with developing and driving strategies to unlock and maximise the value of the group's significant uranium resources. He'll also leverage his extensive experience and track record in the uranium sector to explore other potential opportunities.

Sibanye's Cooke operation is situated in the West Wits Line of the Witwatersrand Basin, near Randfontein

A respected international mining executive, Cochran boasts over 30 years' experience in a variety of commodities and leadership roles across the globe, with a particular focus on uranium.

His 15-year uranium industry career began in 2006 when he joined Uranium One's South Australian team. There, he played a key role in securing environmental approvals for the Honeymoon Mine and oversaw the establishment of the Mitsui-Uranium One Australia joint venture.

Cochran further distinguished himself by leading the due diligence team for Uranium One's C$3.8bn acquisition of UrAsia Ltd in 2007 - the largest uranium transaction in history. He was also responsible for integrating and managing the Kazakh joint venture interests.

Beyond Uranium One, Cochran has led other uranium companies, including the Namibian-focused developer Deep Yellow Limited.

Recent experience

Most recently, he served as MD and CEO of Aurora Energy Metals, a company with an advanced uranium project in the USA. Prior to Aurora, he was the CEO of Reward Minerals, a company focused on developing sulphate of potash.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman welcomed Cochran's appointment, stating, "With a solid foundation currently underpinning the uranium market, we'll be evaluating various options to extract value from our existing uranium resources.”

We're confident that Greg has the expertise to deliver on this potential

Sibanye’s uranium resources include 32 million pounds of on surface at the Cooke tailings dam and the 27 million pounds of uranium resources at Beatrix 4 (Beisa).

Uranium and other radioactive elements naturally occur in the surrounding host rock that contains gold ore deposits.