    Glencore announces board changes

    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    Peter Coates will step down from the board at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on 29 May 2024. Coates has been with Glencore for 30 years, starting in 1994 to lead the then-fledgling coal division. He joined the board in 2011.
    Glencore board movements announced ahead of the AGM
    Glencore board movements announced ahead of the AGM

    “Peter’s retirement marks the end of two long eras. First, it ends a career in mining that goes back more than half a century... It completes a thirty-year association with Glencore,” Kalidas Madhavpeddi, Glencore chairman, commented in a media statement.

    His combined experience of the industry and of our Group will be impossible to replicate

    John Wallington will join Glencore's board as an independent non-executive Director effective 1 June 2024. Wallington brings over 40 years of mining industry experience, with a career spanning operation in South Africa, Australia, Colombia, and Canada.

    His most notable role was global CEO of Anglo Coal at Anglo American.

    Storm clouds circle the PGMs market. Source: DALL-E 3
    Anglo and Glencore caught in mining market headwinds

      23 Feb 2024

    “The directors are very pleased to welcome John Wallington to the Board," said Madhavpeddi. "We believe it is crucial that we have several non-executive directors who know the industry well.”

    “John has spent his entire career in the mining industry, and we look forward to benefiting from his skills and experience.”

